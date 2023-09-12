Michael Mendenhall: And now it is really a great pleasure of mine to introduce a colleague, Melisa Case. She's the director of enterprise data analytics at TriNet. She's here and we're going to share some very exciting news about a quarterly report that we're going to do. We're going to be launching what we call SMB Insights. So please join me in welcoming Melisa.

This is a first. So, tell us. So, what can we expect here from this report? I mean, it's exciting because as most of you know, we have decades worth of a lot of data on verticals, on businesses, business size, geographies. I mean, we could get into a lot of infinite sort of possibilities here.

So what should we look forward to, relative to this?

Melisa Case: So SMB Insights is exciting because we're going to be launching this data driven newsletter that's all about small and medium-size businesses. Lots of more public analytics you see include large scale customers that don't always, and those patterns don't always align to what we see in the small and medium sized business realm.

So it's really exciting that we'll be really focusing on what data and what patterns evolve from small and medium-size businesses.

Michael: And why is this going to be important?

Melisa: Well, I think, we see patterns within the small and medium-size business market that don't align to larger organizations.

Michael: And I think there's some exciting stuff because I've seen some preliminary, relative to how these correlate with macroeconomics.

Whether you think about consumer confidence, you think about where the market has gone, you think about hiring trends and there's some really interesting correlations to what happens with small businesses as it relates to that. So that's going to be pretty exciting for you all to see these patterns that happen sort of over years and over decades.

Melisa: Yeah, you and Burton just got done talking about all of this rich data we have at TriNet and what we think is going to be happening. And this is our chance to really dig in and look at what have we seen happen with our SMBs.

Michael: Now is this like a month out, a quarter out? What are we?

Melisa: Later this year.

Michael: Later this year.

Melisa: But I will say, we have been actively working, as you mentioned in your sneak peeks, we've been actively working with editorial teams on these kind of initial insights that we're looking that will dig into more about hiring trends that you were just talking about.

Michael: We love the infographics that may come from this. Hopefully, we could be as good, if not better than the New York Times.

Melisa: So that’s a tall bar.

Michael: Yeah. So, great. So, this is awesome. I wanted to share this with you. It's a brief moment, but you need to know that's coming because certainly in our business, this becomes very important as you think about the level of confidence you, as business leaders, have, relative to what's happening in the economy and in the world. And some of those trends that you can start to have some level of predictability about your business. So, I'm really excited about it. We look forward to it.

Melisa: Very excited. I think data is a superpower. And so the more we can share about what's happening in this marketplace, the more we can help support our customers and other small and medium-size businesses. So, if you can't tell, very excited.

Michael: No, that’s very good. A data geek.

Melisa: A data geek. I’m a super data geek.

Michael: All right. Well, thank you so much. I appreciate it. Thank you for coming. Thank you, guys.