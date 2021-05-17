Zaza Pachulia: I was born and raised in The Republic of Georgia. Both of my parents were athletes. My mom was playing basketball. My dad was a wrestler. They'd never told me that they were there to support me. I learned from their behavior. I could see all the sacrifices they did for me, for my future, for my career. My mom was more into X's and O's. We had a routine where after games or practices we would walk back home, even though it would take us 45 minutes walk and I was tired, but it was a great conversations we had about my mistakes and good things I did, and the things I had to do better. Those conversations helped me so much. And because I trusted her because she is seen it, she has done it.

Zaza's Mother: After Zaza's Dad passed away. It was my mission to become both Zaza's mother and Father.

New Speaker: And I think I accomplished that to some degree. I hope he is proud of both Zaza's accomplishments and mine and looks down on us and rejoices.

Zaza Pachulia: I'm pretty sure I wouldn't be sitting here without their support. It was not only just general support. It was every single day. When it comes with support, I keep thinking about that 2016, 17 years, 18 years, where the whole country was voting for you. You know, NBA All Star. In a country that population is 3.5 million people, I got 1.5 million votes. It makes me motivated to do more for my country.

Giorgi Marguelashuili: He's not only a case of success and we Georgians are very proud of his sports achievements, but he's always giving back to his community training kids, helping the city, where we had problems. So he is a model for us of success. At the same time of giving back.

Zaza Pachulia: It was such an emotional moment for me. I said to Georgians, and I said, this is for you. These championships for you when it comes to support, Warriors are known as a top organization, not only players, but you know, whole family. In our DNAs now being part of the warriors. and my wife and I, we learning to be supportive. Obviously I understand it's not that easy. You know, so many things are happening in our lives, but any support really means a lot in my case. And it was coming from my dad and then for my mom and it continues.