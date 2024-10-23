ResourcesEvents & WebinarsModernizing Your HR Strategy: Preparing for 2025 - Transforming Performance Reviews: Strategies for Reducing Stress and Enhancing Productivity

Transforming Performance Reviews:

Strategies for Reducing Stress and Enhancing Productivity

Explore the performance development process and address how to make the review process less stressful and more constructive.

Modernizing HR

In this session, Cathy Manginelli, Chief Talent Officer at TriNet, and Alex Simmons, Co-Founder and CEO of Boon, discuss the performance development process and address how to make the review process less stressful and more constructive. They will be exploring the following topics:

  • Identify Stressors: Recognize common sources of stress and anxiety associated with performance reviews.
  • Explore Strategies: Discuss effective strategies and practices for reducing stress and making reviews a more positive experience for colleagues.
  • Building a Feedback Culture: Offer insights into how people managers can foster a culture of continuous feedback and self-awareness within their organizations.Discuss Follow-up Actions: Outline steps for creating actionable development plans and maintaining ongoing feedback to support continuous growth.
Speakers
Cathy Manginelli Airmeet Dark.png
Cathy Manginelli
Chief Talent Officer, TriNet
Alex Simmons Airmeet Dark.png
Alex Simmons
Co-Founder and CEO, Boon
"TriNet has always been great and responsive by answering the day-to-day questions and things that are needed. To know that we have TriNet as an ally allows us to go into things without the worry and fear of ‘am I doing this right?’ or ‘am I doing this wrong?"
Mayer Dallal, Managing Director, MBANC

State of the Workplace
State of the Workplace

In the 2024 State of the Workplace, TriNet identifies unique insights into both employer and employee perspectives on hot ticket workplace items like work/life satisfaction, employee engagement, AI usage, and benefit’s ease of use. 

Keep HR Debt From Slowing Your Growth
Keep HR Debt From Slowing Your Growth
Learn what “HR debt” means (spoiler alert: it’s not like financial debt) and how it can negatively impact your business operations. Then, learn how to turn it around.
Go Beyond Payroll to Save HR Costs
Go Beyond Payroll to Save HR Costs

Understanding all HR administration costs and figuring out how to rein them in can help boost your bottom line without sacrificing productivity.

