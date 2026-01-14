FSA Rollover and Renewal FAQs

Learn about rolling over your FSA

Some organizations offer employees a flexible spending account benefit. An FSA is a program whereby people put pre-tax money into an account to pay for out-of-pocket health care costs. FSA-approved expenses include things like medical deductibles, co-payments, prescriptions and medical devices. Employers may offer a health care FSA, dependent care FSA, or both. Details pertaining to FSA rollover, renewal and other aspects vary, so it's wise to acquire a basic understanding.

As information about FSA plans can get confusing, we've answered a list of the most common questions we receive.

Current Limits by Year

IRS figures; employer may set lower limits.