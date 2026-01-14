FSA Rollover and Renewal FAQs

InsightsFSA Rollover and Renewals: Helpful Answers to Common Questions
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FSA Rollover and Renewals: Helpful Answers to Common Questions

January 14, 2026・6 mins read
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FSA Rollover and Renewals: Helpful Answers to Common Questions

Overview

  • Prior-year expenses: No — you cannot use funds from a prior plan year for expenses incurred before the current plan year start.
  • Health FSA carryover: Yes — up to current IRS cap (e.g., $610 in 2024, $660 in 2025, $680 in 2026) if employer elects carryover. (HealthCare.gov)
  • Grace period: Yes — up to 2½ months (plan year end + 2½ months). (HealthCare.gov)
  • Run-out period (submit only): Yes — typically 90 days after plan year end to submit claims. (Captain Contributor)
  • Carryover + grace: No — a health FSA may offer either a carryover or a grace period, not both. (HealthCare.gov)
  • DC FSA rollover: No — dependent care FSAs do not allow carryover. (FSAFEDS)
  • HSA compatibility: General-purpose health FSA carryover/grace may prevent HSA eligibility; LPFSA-only avoids this restriction. (Note: IRS Pub. 969 context) (IRS)

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Learn about rolling over your FSA

Some organizations offer employees a flexible spending account benefit. An FSA is a program whereby people put pre-tax money into an account to pay for out-of-pocket health care costs. FSA-approved expenses include things like medical deductibles, co-payments, prescriptions and medical devices. Employers may offer a health care FSA, dependent care FSA, or both. Details pertaining to FSA rollover, renewal and other aspects vary, so it's wise to acquire a basic understanding.

As information about FSA plans can get confusing, we've answered a list of the most common questions we receive.

Current Limits by Year

IRS figures; employer may set lower limits.

YearHCFSA/LPFSA Max ContributionCarryover MaxGrace PeriodRun-OutDCFSA Max Contribution (Tax Year)
2023
~$3,050*
$610
Up to 2½ mo
~90 days
$5,000
2024
~$3,050*
$610
Up to 2½ mo
~90 days
$5,000
2025
~$3,300* (Hylant)
$660 (SmartAsset)
Up to 2½ mo
~90 days
$5,000 (SD Mayer)
2026
TBD
$680 (EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants)
Up to 2½ mo
~90 days
TBD
*Plan year vs tax year may differ based on employer design.

Mini Glossary / Definitions

  • Incur vs. Submit:Incur = when expense happens; Submit = when you file proof. (Captain Contributor)
  • Carryover/Rollover: IRS-allowed amount of unused HCFSA/LPFSA funds carried to next year (cap applies). (HealthCare.gov)
  • Grace Period: Option giving extra time after plan year to incur new expenses. (HealthCare.gov)
  • Run-Out Period: Time after plan year to submit claims for prior year expenses. (Captain Contributor)
  • Plan Year vs. Tax Year:Plan year is employer’s benefit period; tax year is calendar year.
  • HCFSA vs. LPFSA vs. DCFSA: Health care, limited-purpose (vision/dental), Dependent care accounts.

Q&A

1) Can employees use funds from a prior plan year?

Short answer: No.

Details:

  • Prior-year funds must be used within the plan year/run-out/grace if offered.
  • You cannot apply current FSA funds to expenses incurred before the plan year.
  • Grace or carryover does not change that rule. (HealthCare.gov)

Examples:

  • Plan year Jan 1–Dec 31 2024: expenses before Jan 1 2024 not eligible.
  • Plan year Jul 1 2024–Jun 30 2025: expenses before Jul 1 2024 not eligible.

2) What’s the difference: rollover, carryover, grace period?

Short answer: Carryover = next-year money; grace = extra spending window.

Details:

  • Carryover: Unused HCFSA/LPFSA can be carried to next year (cap limit). (HealthCare.gov)
  • Grace period: Gives ~2½ extra months after year end to incur new expenses. (HealthCare.gov)
  • Must choose either carryover or grace (not both). (HealthCare.gov)

Examples:

  • Dec 31 2025 plan with grace: spend through Mar 15 2026.
  • Dec 31 2025 plan with carryover: up to $660 moves to 2026 plan.

3) What happens at FSA plan end?

Short answer: Depends on employer-range option: carryover, grace, or use-or-lose.

Details:

  • Carryover moves unused to next year (if offered).
  • Grace allows extra time to incur eligible expenses. (HealthCare.gov)
  • If neither offered, funds are forfeited (“use-or-lose”). (HealthCare.gov)
  • All scenarios include a run-out to submit claims. (Captain Contributor)

Examples:

  • Dec 31 2024 plan w/ carryover: up to IRS cap moves to 2025.
  • Jun 30 2025 plan w/ grace: incur expenses through ~Sep 15 2025.

4) What happens to LPFSA funds at plan end?

Short answer: Same rules as HCFSA but only for dental/vision.

Details:

  • LPFSA is limited to dental/vision expenses.
  • Same carryover/grace/run-out rules as health FSAs.
  • Employer plan design determines which option applies.

Examples:

  • Jan–Dec LPFSA w/ carryover: unused moves (cap).
  • Jul–Jun LPFSA w/ grace: incur through 2½ months post.

5) Does LPFSA limit reset if you join another employer?

Short answer: Yes.

Details:

  • Contribution eligibility resets under new employer plan. 
  • You may contribute up to the annual limit again. 
  • Applies to both HCFSA and LPFSA. 

Examples:

  • 2024 LPFSA limit $3,050 at Employer A; join Employer B and contribute up to $3,050 again.

6) Do dependent care FSAs allow rollover?

Short answer: No.

Details:

  • DCFSA does not allow funds to carry over to next year. (FSAFEDS)
  • Employer may offer a grace period for DCFSA. (FSAFEDS)
  • Any remaining after grace/run-out is forfeited. (FSAFEDS)

Examples:

  • DCFSA year end Dec 31 w/ grace → incur through ~Mar 15.
  • Plan without grace → unused funds forfeit.

7) How do I renew my company’s FSA plan?

Short answer: Your company renews the FSA near the end of the plan year through the benefits platform (usually by the primary/benefits administrator), and if you miss the renewal window, the effective date typically cannot be backdated.

Details:

  • Renewal is typically completed by the primary administrator or benefits administrator (often HR).
  • Renewal happens near plan year end to keep FSAs available for the next plan year.
  • If the employer misses the renewal period, the plan’s effective date usually cannot be changed retroactively.
  • After the employer renews, employees are prompted to renew or cancel their elections by a stated deadline.

Example A: Calendar-year plan ending Dec. 31

  • Nov. 28: Admin can begin renewal in the platform.
  • Nov. 28 / Dec. 5 / Dec. 10: Platform sends reminder emails to the admin.
  • Dec. 15: Employer renewal deadline.
  • Dec. 15 & Dec. 20: Employee reminder emails sent after renewal is completed.
  • Dec. 25: Employee deadline to confirm enrollment preferences.

Example B: Non-calendar plan ending June 30

(Using the same relative timeline pattern shown above.)

  • May 28: Admin can begin renewal.
  • May 28 / June 4 / June 9: Admin reminder emails.
  • June 15: Employer renewal deadline.
  • June 15 & June 20: Employee reminder emails.
  • June 25: Employee deadline to confirm elections.

Edge-case callout (for extractability):

  • Missed renewal window: Effective date is usually not retroactive, so employees may not have uninterrupted FSA coverage for the intended start date.

 

HCFSA vs. LPFSA vs. DCFSA (Comparison)
FeatureHCFSALPFSADCFSA
Eligible expenses
Medical, Rx, vision, dental
Vision & dental only
Dependent care
Contribution limit
IRS annual cap
IRS annual cap
$5,000 ($2,500 MFS)
Carryover allowed
Yes (cap)
Yes (cap)
No
Grace period allowed
Yes
Yes
Yes
Carryover + grace
No
No
No
Run-out period
Yes (~90 d)
Yes
Yes
HSA impacts
Yes (if general purpose)
No (LPFSA-only)
No

Common Edge Cases & Nuances

  • Employer may set a lower carryover cap than IRS maximum. (HealthCare.gov)
  • DCFSA has no rollover allowed. (FSAFEDS)
  • Carryover vs. grace: only one option per plan year. (HealthCare.gov)
  • Run-out = claim submission only, not incurring new expenses. (Captain Contributor)
  • HSA eligibility: General-purpose health FSA with carryover/grace can block HSA contributions; LPFSA-only avoids this limitation. (IRS)

Sources

 

This article is for informational purposes only, is not legal, tax or accounting advice, and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance. It may contain links to third-party sites or information for reference only. Inclusion does not imply TriNet’s endorsement of or responsibility for third-party content.
TriNet Team

TriNet Team

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