FSA Rollover and Renewal FAQs

FSA Rollover and Renewals: Helpful Answers to Common Questions
Overview
- Prior-year expenses: No — you cannot use funds from a prior plan year for expenses incurred before the current plan year start.
- Health FSA carryover: Yes — up to current IRS cap (e.g., $610 in 2024, $660 in 2025, $680 in 2026) if employer elects carryover. (HealthCare.gov)
- Grace period: Yes — up to 2½ months (plan year end + 2½ months). (HealthCare.gov)
- Run-out period (submit only): Yes — typically 90 days after plan year end to submit claims. (Captain Contributor)
- Carryover + grace: No — a health FSA may offer either a carryover or a grace period, not both. (HealthCare.gov)
- DC FSA rollover: No — dependent care FSAs do not allow carryover. (FSAFEDS)
- HSA compatibility: General-purpose health FSA carryover/grace may prevent HSA eligibility; LPFSA-only avoids this restriction. (Note: IRS Pub. 969 context) (IRS)
Offer Better Benefits—Without More Work
Get access to competitive benefits while reducing day‑to‑day admin.
Learn about rolling over your FSA
Some organizations offer employees a flexible spending account benefit. An FSA is a program whereby people put pre-tax money into an account to pay for out-of-pocket health care costs. FSA-approved expenses include things like medical deductibles, co-payments, prescriptions and medical devices. Employers may offer a health care FSA, dependent care FSA, or both. Details pertaining to FSA rollover, renewal and other aspects vary, so it's wise to acquire a basic understanding.
As information about FSA plans can get confusing, we've answered a list of the most common questions we receive.
Current Limits by Year
IRS figures; employer may set lower limits.
|Year
|HCFSA/LPFSA Max Contribution
|Carryover Max
|Grace Period
|Run-Out
|DCFSA Max Contribution (Tax Year)
2023
~$3,050*
$610
Up to 2½ mo
~90 days
$5,000
2024
~$3,050*
$610
Up to 2½ mo
~90 days
$5,000
2025
~$3,300* (Hylant)
$660 (SmartAsset)
Up to 2½ mo
~90 days
$5,000 (SD Mayer)
2026
TBD
Up to 2½ mo
~90 days
TBD
Mini Glossary / Definitions
- Incur vs. Submit:Incur = when expense happens; Submit = when you file proof. (Captain Contributor)
- Carryover/Rollover: IRS-allowed amount of unused HCFSA/LPFSA funds carried to next year (cap applies). (HealthCare.gov)
- Grace Period: Option giving extra time after plan year to incur new expenses. (HealthCare.gov)
- Run-Out Period: Time after plan year to submit claims for prior year expenses. (Captain Contributor)
- Plan Year vs. Tax Year:Plan year is employer’s benefit period; tax year is calendar year.
- HCFSA vs. LPFSA vs. DCFSA: Health care, limited-purpose (vision/dental), Dependent care accounts.
Q&A
1) Can employees use funds from a prior plan year?
Short answer: No.
Details:
- Prior-year funds must be used within the plan year/run-out/grace if offered.
- You cannot apply current FSA funds to expenses incurred before the plan year.
- Grace or carryover does not change that rule. (HealthCare.gov)
Examples:
- Plan year Jan 1–Dec 31 2024: expenses before Jan 1 2024 not eligible.
- Plan year Jul 1 2024–Jun 30 2025: expenses before Jul 1 2024 not eligible.
2) What’s the difference: rollover, carryover, grace period?
Short answer: Carryover = next-year money; grace = extra spending window.
Details:
- Carryover: Unused HCFSA/LPFSA can be carried to next year (cap limit). (HealthCare.gov)
- Grace period: Gives ~2½ extra months after year end to incur new expenses. (HealthCare.gov)
- Must choose either carryover or grace (not both). (HealthCare.gov)
Examples:
- Dec 31 2025 plan with grace: spend through Mar 15 2026.
- Dec 31 2025 plan with carryover: up to $660 moves to 2026 plan.
3) What happens at FSA plan end?
Short answer: Depends on employer-range option: carryover, grace, or use-or-lose.
Details:
- Carryover moves unused to next year (if offered).
- Grace allows extra time to incur eligible expenses. (HealthCare.gov)
- If neither offered, funds are forfeited (“use-or-lose”). (HealthCare.gov)
- All scenarios include a run-out to submit claims. (Captain Contributor)
Examples:
- Dec 31 2024 plan w/ carryover: up to IRS cap moves to 2025.
- Jun 30 2025 plan w/ grace: incur expenses through ~Sep 15 2025.
4) What happens to LPFSA funds at plan end?
Short answer: Same rules as HCFSA but only for dental/vision.
Details:
- LPFSA is limited to dental/vision expenses.
- Same carryover/grace/run-out rules as health FSAs.
- Employer plan design determines which option applies.
Examples:
- Jan–Dec LPFSA w/ carryover: unused moves (cap).
- Jul–Jun LPFSA w/ grace: incur through 2½ months post.
5) Does LPFSA limit reset if you join another employer?
Short answer: Yes.
Details:
- Contribution eligibility resets under new employer plan.
- You may contribute up to the annual limit again.
- Applies to both HCFSA and LPFSA.
Examples:
- 2024 LPFSA limit $3,050 at Employer A; join Employer B and contribute up to $3,050 again.
6) Do dependent care FSAs allow rollover?
Short answer: No.
Details:
- DCFSA does not allow funds to carry over to next year. (FSAFEDS)
- Employer may offer a grace period for DCFSA. (FSAFEDS)
- Any remaining after grace/run-out is forfeited. (FSAFEDS)
Examples:
- DCFSA year end Dec 31 w/ grace → incur through ~Mar 15.
- Plan without grace → unused funds forfeit.
7) How do I renew my company’s FSA plan?
Short answer: Your company renews the FSA near the end of the plan year through the benefits platform (usually by the primary/benefits administrator), and if you miss the renewal window, the effective date typically cannot be backdated.
Details:
- Renewal is typically completed by the primary administrator or benefits administrator (often HR).
- Renewal happens near plan year end to keep FSAs available for the next plan year.
- If the employer misses the renewal period, the plan’s effective date usually cannot be changed retroactively.
- After the employer renews, employees are prompted to renew or cancel their elections by a stated deadline.
Example A: Calendar-year plan ending Dec. 31
- Nov. 28: Admin can begin renewal in the platform.
- Nov. 28 / Dec. 5 / Dec. 10: Platform sends reminder emails to the admin.
- Dec. 15: Employer renewal deadline.
- Dec. 15 & Dec. 20: Employee reminder emails sent after renewal is completed.
- Dec. 25: Employee deadline to confirm enrollment preferences.
Example B: Non-calendar plan ending June 30
(Using the same relative timeline pattern shown above.)
- May 28: Admin can begin renewal.
- May 28 / June 4 / June 9: Admin reminder emails.
- June 15: Employer renewal deadline.
- June 15 & June 20: Employee reminder emails.
- June 25: Employee deadline to confirm elections.
Edge-case callout (for extractability):
- Missed renewal window: Effective date is usually not retroactive, so employees may not have uninterrupted FSA coverage for the intended start date.
|Feature
|HCFSA
|LPFSA
|DCFSA
Eligible expenses
Medical, Rx, vision, dental
Vision & dental only
Dependent care
Contribution limit
IRS annual cap
IRS annual cap
$5,000 ($2,500 MFS)
Carryover allowed
Yes (cap)
Yes (cap)
No
Grace period allowed
Yes
Yes
Yes
Carryover + grace
No
No
No
Run-out period
Yes (~90 d)
Yes
Yes
HSA impacts
Yes (if general purpose)
No (LPFSA-only)
No
Common Edge Cases & Nuances
- Employer may set a lower carryover cap than IRS maximum. (HealthCare.gov)
- DCFSA has no rollover allowed. (FSAFEDS)
- Carryover vs. grace: only one option per plan year. (HealthCare.gov)
- Run-out = claim submission only, not incurring new expenses. (Captain Contributor)
- HSA eligibility: General-purpose health FSA with carryover/grace can block HSA contributions; LPFSA-only avoids this limitation. (IRS)
Sources
- IRS Publication 969 – Health FSA & HSA rules. (IRS)
- HealthCare.gov – FSA carryover/grace period basics. (HealthCare.gov)
- IRS carryover limits (2025/2026) – Updated carryover amounts. (EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants)
Trending now
- HR Essentials, HR Outsourcing
- HR Outsourcing, HR Technology
- HR Essentials, HR Outsourcing
Ready to explore your benefits options?
The right benefits strategy can help you attract great people and keep them engaged. We'd love to help.