TriNet PeopleForceX Denver Pitch Competition

Watch the Denver Pitch Competition where entrepreneurs and innovators present their ideas and products to a panel of local investors, potential partners, and a live audience, aiming to propel their ventures to the next level. Who will win?

This is not your average small to medium-sized business pitch competition – it's a dazzling showcase of local startups where brilliant minds will unveil their groundbreaking ideas or products to a prestigious panel of local investors, potential partners, and an enthusiastic live audience.

Rio Hodges
Senior Principal, Antler
John A Francis
Founding Partner, Stout Street Capital 
Shannon Flahive
Investor, Ensemble Innovation Ventures Fund 
Alex Houghtalin
Principal, Access Venture Partners
Kate Kozak
Strategic Partnerships Director, TriNet
Dr. Matthew Allen
DDS, CEO and Co-founder, DifferentKind
Rene Bystron
CEO & Co-Founder, DeltaGen
Melissa Blatt
Founder & CEO, indipop
Schuyler Van Sickle
CEO and Founder, 3MERA
Lockett E. Wood
PhD President, CEO, Avivid
"When we make a new investment, TriNet is one of the first recommendations that we make to our startup founders for their employees."
Joseph Guzel
Principal, Crosslink Capital
