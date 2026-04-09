7 Steps to Becoming an Employer of Choice

4. Listen to employee feedback

Listening and acting on employee feedback improves the workplace environment. Employees know the day-to-day operations of a company.

By listening to their feedback, employers may be able to gain insights into how to improve processes and operations, which can lead to increased productivity, performance, retention and innovation.

You can do this by conducting regular employee surveys, implementing feedback mechanisms and addressing employee concerns in a timely and effective manner. When employers listen to their feedback and act upon it, it demonstrates that they care about their employees’ opinions and are invested in creating a positive work environment.

With 65% of employees reporting that they do not see action based on survey results, many organizations fail to take advantage of employee feedback.

You can get employee feedback during performance reviews, team meetings or suggestion boxes. For more comprehensive feedback, regular, anonymous surveys can help you get honest feedback.

5. Strengthen leadership and management

Strong leaders don’t just manage, they inspire, guide and build cultures that people want to be a part of. The impact of this is significant, leaders who support their teams have 3.4 times more engaged workers!3 It takes deliberate, diligent work to develop leaders who can elevate their teams. Organizations need to view leadership development not as a one-time event but as a continuous journey.

Help your managers build strong, effective leadership skills. It’s not enough for them to understand processes and procedures but teaching them to lead with empathy, understand team dynamics and handle constructive conflict resolutions will give them the skills to excel.

Encourage transparent and empathetic communication. When leaders are able to comfortably share information openly and consistently, employees are able to reciprocate and express concerns, ideas and important feedback.

Finally, set clear goals and expectations for leaders. Provide guidance to understand what it is like to be a successful leader and how they can be supported on their journey.

6. Bring your A-game to HR

SMBs typically have limited HR resources, including budget, tools and processes which can make it challenging to fulfill their responsibilities. Insufficient HR processes and tools create disorganization and inefficiency, contributing to a sub-optimal employee experience. This can hinder your ability to attract and retain employees when competing for talent against larger organizations.

Candidates start formulating their impressions of an organization at their very first engagement, from reading an initial job posting, through the interviewing process, the interaction with HR staff, benefits discussion and then throughout their employment. By creating a positive candidate experience, developing effective recruitment strategies and delivering top-notch HR administration, a company can help ensure they have the talent it needs to succeed.

Working with a professional employer organization (PEO), SMBs can get the HR administrative benefits like large or more established organizations. With a PEO like TriNet, SMBs can professionalize their HR by accessing HR experts, and getting help with HR processes and leveraging technologies. This can enhance the entire employee experience from “hire to retire,” while making HR practices compliant, efficient and effective.