It is important to continue to engage new employees in onboarding even after the first week of work. Best practices suggest that employee onboarding programs should take place for at least 90 days to ensure new hires have the support they need to be productive. Reports state that organizations with an excellent onboarding process, experience a 52% increase in retention rate of new hires.

Many of the best onboarding programs create a program that encompasses the first year of work.

Whether the onboarding process lasts 90 days or a year, both a supervisor and a mentor should have regularly scheduled meetings and check-ins to answer questions, provide ongoing feedback and encourage the employee to feel a sense of belonging.

Onboarding review

Your new hire is onboarded and integrating themselves into the team. The onboarding process is complete, right? Wrong! Your online onboarding process will need to be updated from time to time. Encourage feedback from current employees via surveys, focus groups or conversations to see where you can improve the process. Continue to strive towards what works for your company and don’t be afraid to make changes that will benefit all involved.

Find the right people. Nurture them wisely.

Improving your employee onboarding process doesn’t have to take many resources. If you get online recruiting and onboarding right, you can have a serious competitive advantage that can take your company to the next level.