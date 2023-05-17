Recruiting and Onboarding Online: Top Tips for Getting It Right
Recruiting and onboarding online has become increasingly popular in recent years, with online job interviews increasing by 49% since 2011
Recruiting online can allow organizations to reach a wider pool of candidates, streamlining the hiring process and leveraging technology to find the best talent. Online onboarding, also known as virtual onboarding or remote onboarding, refers to the process of welcoming and integrating new employees into an organization using digital tools and platforms. Your online recruiting and onboarding processes don’t have to be a gamble. Find, hire and onboard the people that are the best fit for your company by developing an online recruiting and onboarding strategy that works.
Online job interviews have increased by 49% since 2011
Recruiting online
Recruiting online refers to the use of online platforms and technologies to attract, evaluate and hire candidates for job positions. It leverages the power of the internet to streamline the recruitment process, expand the reach of job postings, and facilitate communication between employers and candidates. Online recruiting can provide access to a larger and more diverse talent pool that can enhance your candidate experience. Recruiting online requires consistent effort and adaptability. Here are key aspects to keep in mind when building your online recruiting presence:
STEP ONE
Job descriptions are essential tools in the recruitment and hiring process as they help attract qualified candidates who possess the necessary skills and experience. They also serve as a reference for employees, outlining their roles and responsibilities, and can be used as a basis for performance evaluations and goal setting. An online job description should include the following:

only 33% of employees know the pay band for their job level
- Job title of the position, which reflects the role and may indicate the level of the job within the organizational hierarchy.
- Job summary of the position’s purpose and primary responsibilities highlighting the main goals or objectives to be achieved. Remember to keep words and phrasing gender-neutral and inclusive. You may wish to note that candidates do not need to fulfill 100% of the qualifications to be a potential great fit.
- Using the word “requirements” in a job description could potentially drive people or certain groups away from applying. Claire Rutkowski, senior vice president and CIO Champion at Bentley Systems mentions, “When you say something is ‘required’ many people will take that literally. And a high percentage of those people will be women. Women tend to feel that they need to meet 100% of the criteria,” says Rutkowski. “And they won’t apply if they are missing even one small item on your list.”2
- Job classification refers to the process of categorizing jobs within an organization based on their similarities in terms of duties, responsibilities, qualifications and other relevant factors. This includes part-time, full-time, temporary, freelance, intern, co-op, job share, exempt/non-exempt classification, computer professional or other categories.
- Essential skills and experience needed to perform the duties of the position.
- Preferred qualifications, such as education, certifications or skills. Note that education requirements should list only the education that is actually required to perform the job duties. For example, a physician may need a medical degree, but a business development associate may not need a bachelor’s degree.
- Working conditions and location, as well as a demonstrated ability to work remotely and with a diverse team of co-workers, if applicable.
- Goals and key performance indicators or KPIs would include a high-level overview of job objectives and metrics applicable to the position.
“Job seekers stated they spend only three to five minutes reading a job description before applying.”4
Compensation Level and Pay Transparency Requirements
Factors that may influence compensation and pay transparency include:
- Compensation benchmarking: This is the process of comparing an organization’s compensation practices and salary levels to external market data. It involves gathering information about comparable roles in similar industries and regions to determine competitive pay ranges and ensure that the organization’s compensation structure aligns with the market. By comparing salaries, hourly rates and benefits to industry standards, organizations can make informed decisions about their compensation strategy, including setting competitive salary or wage ranges, adjusting existing compensation amounts or designing incentive programs.
- Salary ranges: Certain jurisdictions require salary or wage ranges or pay bands to be disclosed during the recruiting process. Be sure to follow the rules of salary or wage range disclosure in the state where the potential candidate lives or works. This applies if you are recruiting in those jurisdictions regardless of where your company may be based.
- Pay scales: Using pay scales provides a structured framework for determining employee compensation based on factors such as job responsibilities, skills, qualifications, experience and performance. Pay scales for remote work have become more complicated as salary scales for in-person work in one region may differ from salary for a remote worker in another state.
STEP TWO
A job posting is the formal announcement or notice created by an employer or hiring organization to attract qualified candidates for a specific job opening. A posting typically provides the following:
90% of job-seekers have used a smartphone to browse or research job openings.
Convey your company’s culture to candidates, including:
- A value proposition that contains a clear statement that outlines the unique benefits and advantages that your company offers to potential employees.
- A company mission that defines the purpose and reason for a company’s existence. It outlines the fundamental goals, values and aspirations that drive the organization and guide its decisions and actions.
- Your company’s diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging purpose statement or commitment for promoting social justice, reducing discrimination and building a more inclusive society.
Provide a high-level overview of company benefits and perks. This should convey that a comprehensive benefits package brings together attractive traditional benefits with nontraditional benefits and delivers far more than the sum of its parts. By showing how you will provide your employees with the support they need to succeed, you are more likely to build a loyal team that, as an added benefit, fosters invaluable institutional memory from increased employee retention.
Place the listing on your company’s career page and appropriate job boards.
Consider using research job boards or platforms that have diversity and inclusion embedded in their model in support of your organization’s DEI strategy.
In addition, review the following options:
- Colleges and universities: Appearing job fairs or creating online posts at a wide variety of colleges and universities.
- Employee referrals: Encouraging your employees to refer potential candidates.
STEP THREE
Interviews play a crucial role in the selection process by allowing employers to evaluate candidates and make informed decisions, while also giving candidates an opportunity to present themselves as strong contenders for the desired position or opportunity.
Be sure to establish a process for acknowledging receipt of applications and keeping candidates informed about the progress of their application. Effective communication fosters a positive candidate experience and reflects well on your organization. Those first impressions of your organization by applicants can positively impact top candidates to want to work for you. Here are a few considerations to keep in mind.
about

Before the interview
Decide who will be involved in screening candidates and whether you want to include screening questions with the application process to assess candidates prior to interviews.
Carefully consider the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to find and match potential candidates to precise job descriptions and help meet diversity goals, e.g., Paradox®, Fetcher®, HireVue®, Pymetrics®. However, use such tools cautiously. Some AI programs have been found to have algorithms that reflect their creators’ inherent biases which can potentially lead to discriminatory results. On the other hand, some companies have found that pre-interview screening through technology-related solutions has enabled them to simplify and improve the candidate experience.7 Educate and train people and teams who are conducting the interview about diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). Anyone involved in the hiring process should understand what they can and cannot say and do to remain compliant with applicable federal, state, local laws, and that they are aligned.
Consider these steps before the interview
- Research the candidate: Go over each candidate’s resume and application prior to their interview.
- Prepare interview questions: These should relate to job knowledge, skills, abilities and what they can bring to the company to shape it for the better.
- Use open-ended questions whenever possible and use the same set of initial questions for each candidate. Open-ended questions encourage a more in-depth conversation and can uncover valuable insights. Avoid questions that can be answered with a simple “yes” or “no.”
- Try to avoid questions where you give away the desired answer. For example, instead of “Tell me about a time when you worked in a fast-paced environment,” ask a question like, “In what kind of environment do you do your best work and why?” This gives the candidate the opportunity to share their strengths instead of tipping off the candidate exactly to what you want to hear.
- If the candidate answers with a concept you’d like to pursue, continue the conversation instead of focusing on a pre-determined question panel. Be clear on the evaluation criteria. It’s worth noting that interview evaluation can be subjective, as it relies on the perspectives and judgment of the interviewers. To minimize bias and ensure fairness, you may want to implement standardized evaluation forms, provide interview training to the assessors and involve multiple interviewers in the process to gather diverse perspectives.
- Logistics: Determine the interview format, whether it’s in-person, over the phone or via video call. Schedule a suitable time and place making sure both parties have the necessary resources and are comfortable with the arrangements.
Consider these steps during and after the interview:
- Establish rapport: Begin the interview by building a friendly and comfortable atmosphere. Start with a warm greeting, introduce yourself and express appreciation for their participation. Describe the interview format so the candidate knows what to expect, including the fact that you will be taking notes and giving them an opportunity to ask questions.
- Active listening: Pay close attention to the interviewee’s responses. Listen actively, showing genuine interest and maintaining eye contact if it’s an in-person or video interview. Take notes to help you remember vital details and follow-up questions. Observe, look and listen for potential red flags that might include some of the following:
- The candidate not mentioning past failures, exaggeration, destructive comments about others, lack of interest in the specifics of the job, inability to use specific examples, a history of disagreement with management.
- Rescheduling multiple times, logging into the call or video meeting late, or making immediate demands.
- Consider whether the candidate was respectful of the person scheduling the meeting and others throughout the process.
- While interviewing online, notice whether the candidate looks off camera often or continually mutes their line even after the interviewer has finished the question. This could be a sign that the candidate is being coached by someone nearby. If the position will be remote, it could indicate that the candidate may not have a space for productive work.
33% of interviewers decide whether or not they want to hire a candidate during the first 90 seconds of an interview.8
- Interview questions: Use the open-ended questions you created or questions that were provided to you by your company to facilitate the interview.
- Follow-up questions: Based on the responses you get, ask follow-up questions to dig deeper and explore specific areas of interest or clarify any ambiguities.
- Respectful and inclusive language: Use language that is respectful, inclusive and unbiased throughout the interview. Be mindful of your tone and phrasing to create an atmosphere of mutual respect and equality.
- Allow for silence and pauses: Sometimes, interviewees need time to collect their thoughts or process a question. Allow for moments of silence, giving them the space to respond fully and thoughtfully.
- Stay flexible: While it’s essential to follow your interview plan, be open to organic and unplanned discussions that may arise. Adapt to the flow of the conversation and be prepared to explore unexpected avenues with the applicant.
- Leave time for the interviewee to ask questions: Remember this is a mutual evaluation, with candidates judging whether your company is one where they want to work. Therefore, be prepared to give a complete and honest description of the job and workplace culture.
- Conclude the interview gracefully: As you near the end of the interview, express your gratitude for their time and insight, and ask if there are any final questions they may have. You may also want to provide a timeline for next steps and a way for them to contact you after the interview.
- Post-interview follow-up: After the interview, send a thank-you note or email expressing your appreciation for their participation. If necessary, clarify any points or request additional information.
- Post-interview feedback: After conducting the interviews and evaluating each candidate, provide feedback and ratings based on the evaluation criteria. This feedback will be used to compare and rank the candidates, assisting the decision-making process in selecting the most suitable candidate for the open role.
STEP FOUR
Once you have chosen a candidate, it’s time to send an offer letter. According to a recent survey conducted by Indeed, 47% of candidates received their job offer within one week of their final interview.9 The offer letter is a formal document issued by you, the employer, to a candidate selected for the job position. It outlines the terms and conditions of employment and serves as an official communication to extend a job offer. The offer letter usually contains the following information:
- Company information: Use company approved letterhead if possible. If you do not have a letterhead ready then be sure to include company logo, date and contact information for your company and the candidate.
- Opening line: Express excitement at having the new hire join your organization. You can make this line as formal or as casual as you would like, depending on your company culture.
- Job details: Outline the role’s requirements and job title. Consider adding the formal title of the job position, potential start date, manager, and a brief description of the role and responsibilities. Be clear about the expectation for remote versus in-person work, how that might change over time and how the changes could affect all aspects of the required position.
- Exempt/non-exempt status and details: Detail the nature of the work and list requirements for meal periods and rest breaks, as applicable, for non-exempt workers. For non-exempt workers, also note the rate of pay and basis thereof, whether paid by the hour, shift, day, week, salary, piece, commission or otherwise. You should also include any rates for overtime, as applicable, allowances, if any claimed as part of the minimum wage, including meal or lodging allowances and regular paydays designated by the employer as required by law.
- Contingencies: If the job offer is contingent on the candidate completing certain documents or performing certain tasks, explain this clearly in the letter. This could include asking the candidate to demonstrate proof of eligibility to work in the U.S., require that they sign a Proprietary Information and Inventions agreement and any other company-specific agreements, background check, drug test, etc.
- At-will status: Include an at-will statement. All states (except Montana10) have some form of employment at will, meaning that both the company and its employees can terminate employment at any time for any potential reason.
- Compensation: Clearly explain the compensation package that you will be offering the candidate. Detail how much they will make, how often they will get paid and available payment methods.
- Benefits: Briefly summarize the key benefits your company will offer the candidate. It does not have to be detailed. Consider including insurance, 401(k), paid time off, educational assistance, etc. A comprehensive benefit offering can help you attract and retain the talent you need to succeed. Learn how you can access robust benefits your employees want with a PEO.
- Closing: End your letter with excitement about the candidate joining the team. Add in contact information in case they have questions. Consider giving the candidate an expiration date to make an informed decision as well. And note that this letter is informational and not legally binding.
Be sure to maintain communication between acceptance of the job and onboarding to prevent losing candidates in the interim period.
Onboarding online
Onboarding a new hire online refers to the process of familiarizing and integrating an individual into a team or organization using virtual platforms and tools. It typically involves providing the necessary information, resources and support to help the person become productive and comfortable in their new role.
Surprisingly few companies dedicate appropriate thought and resources to the onboarding process. According to Oak Engage, 58% of organizations say that their onboarding program is focused on processes and paperwork.12 Having a plan matters because many new hires are either consciously or unconsciously looking for a warm welcome, a strong connection to the organization and a sense of purpose and belonging.
New employees with a great onboarding experience are 18 times more committed to their employers, according to Bamboo HR.13 Many also want to trust they will be treated fairly, understand how the company uses technology and collaboration tools, and be given clear goals and expectations.
Making and following an onboarding checklist is valuable when adding new hires to your team. This checklist can help supervisors, HR and new employees stay organized throughout the online onboarding process. With Mercer reporting that 78% of employees say they would remain with a company longer if they had a clear career path within the current organization14, it is likely that a well-planned onboarding process can reduce the rate your employee turnover.
Here are some steps to consider when onboarding remotely:
- Assess role needs: First determine the company’s established requirements for this role. Use these preset needs to set goals for the first day, week and one month in via a checklist. If no requirements for this role are available, this would be a good opportunity to document the responsibilities and skills the position requires. Consider researching job postings to review skills and qualifications other companies have listed for similar positions and create a checklist.
- Prehire phase: During this phase, decide on tasks or paperwork that you and your new employee can complete before day one. However, prehire tasks should not be the type that the employee will do for work because employees must be compensated for all work performed.
- Electronic paperwork is typically easier than having printed forms.
- Technology: Send the employee the technology that they will need to complete their job. For example, phone, computer, monitors, etc. Provide the employee with company-wide tools they may need. Log in information, Wi-Fi passwords, company email creation, company phone line, etc.
- Remote work will require you to be a little more proactive—you might, for example, make sure the company laptop arrives the Friday before the Monday start date, so your employee is ready to go on their first day.
- Have the new employee sign a company property or equipment form.
- Benefits Review: Communicate the details of your benefits package to the employee. They should have time to know what is available to them, and how they can choose to take advantage of them. Consider these seven important health insurance questions when making a decision about what benefits your company will offer employees.
Finally, when onboarding a new remote worker be clear about your company’s expectations around workplace routines, including but not limited to:
- Productivity
- Breaks
- Communications, responsiveness and timing
- Hours of work and corresponding recording of such hours, if applicable
- Company-provided technology
Day one
Whether online or in person, welcoming a new employee is just as important as welcoming a new client. The next sets of tasks in the online onboarding checklist should include tasks for your new employee’s first day.
- Welcome: Set up a video conference call with the whole team (supervisor and co-workers) to introduce the new hire. Introduce everyone and their respective roles, and then discuss expectations and goals.
- Training materials: Show the new hire how and where they will access the training materials they’ll need. Provide log in information if needed.
- Mentor: Have your new employee’s designated mentor help them complete all relevant and required paperwork they have not already completed and review all relevant administrative procedures, performance expectations and compensation.
- Company culture: Help the new employee learn the core business, as well as the company and departmental culture and the history of the role the new employee has been hired to do.
- Assign a project: Giving the new hire a project to work on offers them experience and a better understanding of their new role. This also gives them a chance to take a break from training and gives them an opportunity to work with their new team. Set goals that are SMART (specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-bound), so the employee knows how they will be evaluated. Laying out expectations during the first few days of employment shows your company is transparent about work culture.
- Be flexible: A well-structured onboarding plan is key, but it should allow for flexibility. Check in regularly with your new hire to discuss how onboarding is progressing, and what could be altered to fit their first couple of weeks in the position.
Continuing through day 90
It is important to continue to engage new employees in onboarding even after the first week of work. Best practices suggest that employee onboarding programs should take place for at least 90 days to ensure new hires have the support they need to be productive. Reports state that organizations with an excellent onboarding process, experience a 52% increase in retention rate of new hires.
Many of the best onboarding programs create a program that encompasses the first year of work.
Whether the onboarding process lasts 90 days or a year, both a supervisor and a mentor should have regularly scheduled meetings and check-ins to answer questions, provide ongoing feedback and encourage the employee to feel a sense of belonging.
Onboarding review
Your new hire is onboarded and integrating themselves into the team. The onboarding process is complete, right? Wrong! Your online onboarding process will need to be updated from time to time. Encourage feedback from current employees via surveys, focus groups or conversations to see where you can improve the process. Continue to strive towards what works for your company and don’t be afraid to make changes that will benefit all involved.
Find the right people. Nurture them wisely.
Improving your employee onboarding process doesn’t have to take many resources. If you get online recruiting and onboarding right, you can have a serious competitive advantage that can take your company to the next level.
