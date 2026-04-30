Free eGuide alert: AI in HR, explained.

Smarter HR Is Here. And It's Built for You. HR can feel like a lot. Questions pile up. Tasks multiply. And your team deserves fast, helpful support, with less the back-and-forth. That's exactly why TriNet built something new!

TriNet's AI-powered capabilities combine advanced AI technology with TriNet's deep knowledge to empower your team to work with ease. And the best part? It's human-centered first, AI helps handle repetitive and analytical tasks, while HR professionals provide strategic insight, coaching, and support.

Here's a look at what's available to you today.

1. Dynamic Dashboard

The Dynamic Dashboard is a personalized entry to TriNet's all-in-one HR platform and mobile app, designed to deliver relevant information and content when you need it, making inquiries and tasks simpler and more efficient. At the center of the experience is a smart search, along with a curated set of quick links that cut through information overload to highlight what's most useful for you. Think of it as your HR home base: organized, intuitive, and built around your needs.

2. TriNet Assistant

TriNet Assistant is an AI-powered gateway to TriNet's expertise, designed to leverage expansive data and deep organizational knowledge. With a conversational interface, you can get personalized answers, complete tasks, and make informed decisions, all with the speed of AI.

Employees can ask about paycheck details, benefits enrollment, time off status, and more—and get answers that are relevant to their specific role. TriNet Assistant is designed to complement, not replace, TriNet's human HR expertise. AI assists with frequently requested information and routine activities, while TriNet's HR professionals are available to support complex, judgment-based, or sensitive situations.

3. Personal Health Assistant, Powered by Healthee

Navigating healthcare benefits can be confusing. This tool makes it easier. The Personal Health Assistant is a purpose-built tool to help you navigate the complexities of healthcare benefits. The AI-powered virtual health assistant enables employees to access important healthcare information throughout the year: including plan coverage, procedure costs, deductibles, local in-network providers, and more.





AI in HR: A Look Into the Future of HR and How AI Innovation Is Empowering SMBs AI is rapidly reshaping HR for small and midsize businesses. This eGuide explores how adoption is accelerating, where trust matters most, and how HR leaders can harness AI for efficiency and insight—plus a look at TriNet’s AI solutions, including TriNet Assistant and the Dynamic Dashboard and connected solution, Personal Health Assistant, powered by Healthee. Get The eGuide

Explore Events with TriNet

TriNet's National Small Business Week Virtual Summit May 5–7, 2026 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT Register Now

Disrupting the Benefits Echo Chamber: Turning Oversaturation into Action May 13, 2026 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT Register Now