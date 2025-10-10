Give employees the tools to boost benefits value + free checklist

Dynamic Element

When employees understand and appreciate their benefits, they’re more likely to feel satisfied with their jobs and loyal to your organization. By investing in clear, ongoing communication, you ensure your benefits offering delivers maximum value to your people and to your business. Here are some ideas to help make the process easier.

Inside: Learn more about leading in times of uncertainty: NEW event

Benefits checklist inside

article

Make Benefits Communication Count: How to Help Employees Make Informed Decisions Employee benefits are one of the most powerful tools you have to attract and retain talent. But here’s the catch: if employees don’t understand their options or don’t feel confident in their choices, they may not fully appreciate the value of what you’re offering.

That’s why clear, ongoing communication is essential. It helps employees make informed decisions, increases satisfaction with their benefits and reinforces your investment in their well-being. The payoff? Happier employees, stronger engagement and more value from the benefits dollars you’re already spending.

Here are practical ways to make your benefits communication more effective during open enrollment and all year long.

1. Provide personal HR expertise

Employees feel more confident when they have real people to turn to with their questions. Working with a provider that offers access to dedicated HR professionals can be a game-changer. These experts can help employees understand their options, so they feel more confident in electing the coverage that best fits their needs and those of their families.

2. Give employees the right questions to ask

Most employees don’t know what to look for when comparing benefits. Without guidance, they may default to last year’s choices or simply pick an option that may not align with their needs. Equip them with smart questions to ask, whether they’re enrolling for the first time or reviewing plans during open enrollment:

Has the prescription drug coverage changed?

Will my family still be covered the way I need?

Are my preferred doctors and facilities in-network?

Have we changed plan administrators or carriers?

What new benefits might help me and my family?

Are there new voluntary benefits?

Are there wellness program that could save money?

Are alternative care providers covered?

What technology or tools can I use to learn more and complete enrollment?

Encouraging employees to ask these questions not only helps them make informed choices but also shows that you’re committed to supporting their decision-making.

3. Make enrollment easy

Open enrollment can feel overwhelming. Simplify the process with user-friendly online platforms that allow employees to compare options, review details, and enroll at their own pace. Self-service tools empower employees, help reduce stress and cut down on administrative headaches for HR teams.

4. Keep the conversation going year-round

Don’t let benefits communication start and stop with open enrollment. Regular updates and reminders help employees see the full value of what’s available and make informed decisions when life events occur. Consider sharing:

FSA reminders: Gently remind employees to check their balance and consider using available funds before the deadline.

Formulary updates: Encourage employees to review any changes to the drug list and to explore potential savings with generics.

Lunch-and-learns: Highlight voluntary benefits like wellness programs, supplemental insurance or discounted gym memberships.

Retirement education: Explain your matching formula and how contributions can grow, along with required disclosures and plan updates.

These touchpoints keep benefits top of mind, helping employees use them wisely and reducing surprises when the next enrollment period rolls around.

Explore Events with TriNet

The Edge: Beating Burnout October 15, 2025 2:00 p.m. ET /1 1:00 a.m. PT Register Now →