Get Ahead: Prepare now for open enrollment + competitive benefits eGuide

Open enrollment is one of the most important times of the year for employers and employees. It’s the opportunity to align benefit offerings with organizational goals, address employee needs, and demonstrate the value of your total rewards package. Preparing early and strategically can mean the difference between a smooth, productive enrollment season and a stressful scramble. Here’s a step-by-step approach for getting your organization ready.

ARTICLE: Six Key Steps to Prep for Open Enrollment

1. Assess employee needs

Start by gathering feedback from your workforce. Surveys, focus groups, or even informal conversations can uncover what matters most to employees, whether it’s cost-effective health benefits, flexible spending accounts, or voluntary perks like wellness programs. Every employee has unique needs, so striking a balance between individual preferences and what benefits the majority is key. Thorough assessment also shows employees that their voices can help shape your decisions, strengthening company culture.

2. Research your options

Once you know what employees value, take a close look at the benefits marketplace. Explore providers that range from comprehensive solutions to specialized “point” offerings. As you compare, consider:

How providers handle rising healthcare costs and compliance changes

The strength of their technology platforms and user experience

The level of support they provide for both employees and HR teams

A smaller HR team may want more provider-driven support, while larger teams might prioritize robust self-service tools. Understanding your organizational needs will help narrow down the right provider.

3. Build and align your program

With employee input and provider research in hand, consider choosing access to benefits programs that balances coverage, cost, and competitiveness. Identify the right mix of benefits, determine coverage levels, and set a budget that fits your organization’s capacity. Be realistic: Stretch goals are great, but a plan that can’t be sustained long-term won’t serve employees or the business.

4. Communicate early and often

Even the best benefits program won’t succeed if employees don’t understand it. Start communicating well before enrollment begins. Share what’s new, explain coverage and costs, and outline the steps employees need to take. Use multiple formats: emails, virtual meetings, FAQs, and guides—to reach different audiences.

Providing educational resources, like decision-support tools or Q&A sessions with HR experts, empowers employees to make confident choices. The earlier employees understand their options, the smoother the enrollment period will be.

5. Streamline the enrollment process

Technology can make or break the employee experience. Set up enrollment software or leverage provider portals that simplify the process and give employees on-demand access to their information. Ensure deadlines, forms, and instructions are clear and accessible. Throughout enrollment, maintain open lines of communication with both employees and providers to address questions quickly and keep things running smoothly.

6. Monitor and maintain year-round

Open enrollment isn’t the finish line, it’s just the starting point. Evaluate your benefits program throughout the year. Track usage, review effectiveness, and listen to employee feedback. Small updates, such as sharing reminders about flexible spending accounts or introducing wellness resources mid-year, can increase engagement and highlight the ongoing value of your program.

