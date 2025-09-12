Is your boss on this list? Plus, a retention eGuide

Dynamic Element

We’ve all had a boss who makes work harder than it needs to be. If you—or someone you know—might relate to any of the five descriptions below, read the tips, then consider downloading the eGuide on employee retention.

The 5 Types of Bosses Employees Can’t Stand:

The Micromanager —Hovers over every detail and kills creativity

—Hovers over every detail and kills creativity The Inconsistent Boss —Praises one day, criticizes the next

—Praises one day, criticizes the next The Non-Communicator —Leaves the team guessing

—Leaves the team guessing The Favoritism Boss —Plays favorites, causing resentment

—Plays favorites, causing resentment The Unapproachable Boss—Too distant or busy to support their team

How to Stop Being a “Bossy” Boss

Bad bosses are common. In fact, one in five employees admit they don’t like their boss. Most bad bosses don’t even realize they’re being bossy. They think they’re keeping things on track, when really, they’re draining morale and pushing good employees out the door. That’s costly for culture and the bottom line.

The good news: a little self-awareness can turn things around.

Here are six tips for leaders to address the bossiness and foster a stronger, happier and more productive team.

1. Embrace the team mentality.

The best leaders see the workplace as a collaboration toward a shared goal. Shifting from “me vs. them” to “we” changes everything.

2. Practice gratitude.

A genuine “thank you” or “well done” goes further than most managers realize. Recognition fuels motivation and it’s completely free.

3. Step back.

Train your team well, then let them do their jobs. Will they make mistakes? Probably. But mistakes are part of growth and a great boss supports learning, not perfection.

Employees need to feel comfortable coming to their boss with problems. An open-door policy creates trust and makes the workplace feel collaborative.

5. Delegate authority, not just tasks.

Handing off tasks still leaves all power with the boss. Handing off decision-making builds confidence and creates true ownership. Empower your people.

6. Look inward.

Bosses don’t need to be perfect. In fact that usually backfires. Be honest about your own challenges, whether it’s public speaking or messy email habits. It makes you relatable and approachable.

