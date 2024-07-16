Welcome to SMB Matters, I’m Ann~~e~~marie Liermann, Senior Counsel, Employment at TriNet. This podcast series takes a close look at the latest news and trends on a variety of topics related to running a successful small or medium sized business.

This is the fourth in a series of podcasts related to the 2024 election season, all of which are designed to keep you informed as much as possible about the voting process and to promote civic engagement. Previously we’ve talked about navigating political discussions in the workplace as well as encouraging employees to exercise their right to vote. Today, I will explain what ranked choice voting, or RCV, is and why it is becoming more common, especially at the local level.

RCV is currently used in 60 jurisdictions across 24 states, including in party-run primaries, special elections, and RCV ballots for military and overseas voters in federal runoff elections in 6 states.

Major cities such as New York City and San Francisco use it for local elections. Utah has an RCV pilot program, where cities must opt in to the pilot program separately for each year that they want to participate.

Upcoming implementations include Fort Collins, CO; Portland, OR; Seattle, WA; and six other cities and counties. It is even used by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to select Academy Award nominees and the Best Picture Award.

But what is it exactly? In ranked choice voting, voters rank a first, second, third, fourth and fifth choice candidate for a single office, by order of preference. All first rank votes are counted. Any candidate who receives more than 50% of the first rank is declared the winner. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the first rank, a process of eliminating candidates and transferring votes occurs.

The candidate with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated. Each vote cast for that candidate will be transferred to the voter’s next-ranked choice among the remaining candidates. The second rank only counts when a first rank candidate is eliminated. Your third rank will be counted only if both your first rank and second rank candidates have been eliminated. The elimination process continues until one candidate receives a majority and is deemed the winner.

Compare this with the most commonly used system in the US, plurality voting or first-past-the-post, where the winning candidate need only obtain more votes than any other candidate, i.e., a plurality. But this could mean more than half of voters voted against the winning candidate.

Why would a jurisdiction adopt ranked choice voting? Both procedural and substantive reasons exist.

According to proponents, RCV eliminates the need for expensive run-off elections if no single candidate for a race receives a majority of votes. Because there is no need for a separate run-off election, a winner can be chosen sooner. Procedurally, this makes elections quicker and cheaper.

RCV also reduces problems like vote-splitting, “spoiler” candidates and unrepresentative outcomes that can arise when more than two candidates run for a single position. As the system allows voters to rank a first, second, third, and sometimes a fourth and fifth choice candidate for a single office, it promotes participation, as voters won’t feel like they are “throwing away” their vote by supporting a less popular candidate.

RCV may also lower the barriers to entry into politics for women and candidates of color. A study of recent RCV elections found that voters of color were more likely to rank candidates than white voters, and candidates of color were more likely to win RCV elections, particularly in races featuring multiple candidates. In fact, a 2018 study of four cities with RCV elections found that more candidates of color were elected to office under RCV than the cities’ former election systems.

In addition, RCV prevents wasted votes. In 2020, voters “wasted” over 3 million votes on Democratic candidates who had already withdrawn from the race, representing over 8% of total votes. Early and mail-in voters are most affected. RCV allows voters to rank a series of backup choices so if their #1 candidate drops out, their ballots are still valid.

Furthermore, RCV advances nominees with broad support. It incentivizes candidates to build an inclusive campaign and appeal to the broadest group of primary voters – rather than target a single “base” of voters.

Finally, RCV promotes majority support. In elections where more than two candidates compete, candidates often win with less than 50% of the vote. This means that over 50% of voters voted against the winning candidate. Under RCV, only a candidate with a majority of voters’ support wins.

Not everyone is in favor of RCV, though. Five states, all controlled by Republicans, have banned RCV in the last two years: The Governor of Alabama recently signed a bill into law that would prohibit RCV. Conservative groups like the Heritage Foundation and Honest Elections Project argue that RCV is a way to “manipulate elections outcomes” as a way to “ensure left-leaning politicians get elected to office.” Resistance, however, is not strictly along party lines.

Regardless of how you feel about RCV, if your jurisdiction uses it, please vote!

