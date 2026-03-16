Women’s History Month Spotlight: Balancing Work, Family, and Wellbeing

Welcome to a new episode of SMB Matters. I’m Rachel Sufczynski, Lead Benefits Communications Specialist for TriNet.

In honor of Women’s History Month, we’re focusing on something many women carry every day—often silently: the invisible load. This load doesn’t just affect life at home. It can have a real impact on physical and mental health, and on how women show up to work.

Picture this: A woman on your team finishes a full workday, then heads home to her second shift—managing kids’ appointments, caring for aging parents, coordinating household logistics and offering emotional support to everyone around her… and somewhere at the bottom of that list is her own well being.

This is the invisible mental load. And for women working in small and medium sized businesses, it’s quietly shaping stress levels, productivity, and long term health.

The invisible mental load can include things like:

Keeping track of family’s appointments

Managing emotional labor—checking in, smoothing conflict, remembering details

Handling household planning and logistics

Carrying the never-ending, on-going, and ever-growing mental “to do list” that never turns off

In SMBs, employees often wear multiple hats. When combining this with the multiple hats many women wear at home, the invisible load can feel suffocating.

This unpaid labor is rooted in long standing structural expectations. Over time, it can contribute to chronic stress, depression, burnout and a decrease in overall mental health and relationship functioning. It may also cause women to delay self care or medical visits, leaving them feeling undervalued and overwhelmed both at work and at home.

Research shows that women often experience stress differently because they’re juggling more simultaneous roles. They're more likely to multitask and feel responsible for the well being of others. Chronic exposure to this mental load can show up physically and psychologically through things like headaches, muscle tension, irregular sleep and other more dire health issues.

In SMBs, where teams are small and workloads can be intense, this may accelerate burnout if leaders aren’t paying attention.

Let’s take a look real world scenarios that show how the invisible load might show up at work. You may even recognize yourself, or someone on your team

First the physical toll. A mid level manager keeps rescheduling her own medical appointments. She misses important opportunities to care for her health, and her team notices. By watching her, they feel like they shouldn’t take time off for their own appointments. After years of deprioritizing her well being, she’s diagnosed with high blood pressure, something that could have been caught and treated much earlier.

Now the psychological toll. A project manager realizes she’s always the one smoothing team tensions and organizing everything. When she tries to set boundaries, she receives pushback. Without leadership support, she continues absorbing the emotional and logistical load. Over time, she becomes burnt out, dysregulated, and overwhelmed—her mental and physical health take a hit.

So now that we’ve seen the problem, let’s talk solutions. Here are some practical, cost-effective actions that can make a meaningful difference.

First, normalize flexibility. Consider offering flexibility where possible, with things like adjusted start and end times or occasional remote days. This can be an effective way to reduce stress.

Next, try to support time for health needs. Encourage employees to take time for medical appointments without the guilt—and have leaders model this behavior—giving the nonverbal permission that employees need.

For example, had these policies had been in place for our mid level manager, she might have gotten the care she needed much sooner. Let’s take a look at some more. Support emotional well being by auditing emotional labor. Notice who is always planning team events, taking notes, mentoring new hires, or smoothing conflict. These tasks add up. Distribute them intentionally.

Build a culture of shared responsibility. Make it normal to ask for help, redistribute tasks, and talk openly about workload without guilt or shame. When responsibility is shared, the invisible load becomes lighter for everyone.

When possible, create predictable schedules. Unpredictability can increase the load and push the body into fight or flight mode. Even posting schedules earlier, if you’re able to, can make a meaningful difference.

Finally, make sure your messaging is consistent and your actions match your words. When you embrace and model these expectations yourself, they can make a true impact.

As we wrap up, here’s the bottom line: the invisible load isn’t actually invisible. It can show up in performance, morale, health, and the long term sustainability of your team. And while women often carry the heaviest share, the impact touches your entire organization.

The good news, meaningful change doesn’t require massive budgets or complicated programs. It starts with awareness, and it grows with intention. It becomes culture when leaders make supporting their people—in a truly meaningful way—a priority rather than a perk.

So, here’s your call to action: Take a look at your workplace with fresh eyes. Where can you build in flexibility? Model healthy boundaries? Where can you redistribute emotional labor so it’s shared, not silently absorbed? And most importantly, how can you create an environment where women feel seen, supported, and empowered to care for themselves without feeling guilty?

Small shifts can add up. And in SMBs, where every person matters, these shifts can transform, not just the employee experience, but the health and resilience of your entire business.

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Disclaimer: This podcast is for educational purposes only. With decades of experience supporting small and medium-size businesses, TriNet has unique insight into HR best practices for businesses. TriNet does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. The materials in this podcast and the options and opinions expressed herein may not apply to your company or scenario, so you should consult with your own advisors on how best to proceed. Reproduction in part or in whole is not permitted without express written authorization from TriNet.