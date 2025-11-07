Welcome to SMB Matters, I am Sarah Scott, a Lead Organizational Development Consultant at TriNet. This podcast series takes a close look at the latest news and trends on a variety of topics related to running a successful small and medium sized business. Today, I’ll be talking about some of the ways to support and appreciate your employees all year round.

As we embark on a New Year, it is a good time to think of things that we can do throughout the year to show appreciation to employees. While bonuses or company swag are certainly valuable and certainly shouldn’t be overlooked, there are a number things that you can do as an employer that can create lasting value and genuine connection, particularly things that can help foster employee satisfaction and contribute to a dynamic workplace culture.

I’d like to provide four ideas that can have a long-lasting impact and serve as talent investments for your employees:



1 - One important thing you can offer is a comprehensive benefits package, which is a powerful way to show employees they are valued. Beyond covering routine healthcare needs, it should support whole-person wellness. Programs should go beyond the basics of health insurance and include mental health support and wellness programs that sustain financial, emotional, social, and occupational health. Providing these extensive benefits highlights your commitment to employees’ overall well-being, instilling a sense of security that enables them to pursue new ambitions with confidence, knowing their foundational needs are met.



Additionally, it's crucial to educate and remind employees about these comprehensive benefits on a regular basis. Making sure they are aware of and understand how to utilize these resources can help maximize their impact. Recurring communications and training sessions can help employees fully appreciate and take advantage of the benefits offered, reinforcing the message that their well-being is a top priority.



2 - Another impactful reward you can offer your employee is a Personalized Growth Plan. This involves not just annual reviews but also ongoing conversations about their specific career goals, skills development, and potential career paths within your organization. A culture that encourages and supports continuous learning can foster loyalty and keeps talent engaged. Mapping out pathways for professional development and to career progression demonstrates a commitment to your employees’ long-term success. Regular performance reviews and one-on-one coaching can provide clarity on goals and highlight areas for upskilling and potential advancement. Growth plans should focus first and foremost on expansion of personal skill set and professional aspirations while balancing the appropriate expectations for job level promotions relevant to your organizational size and scope.



Employers should offer formal and informal avenues for employees to activate their professional growth. This may include structured leadership development programs and mentoring as a way to cultivate future people leaders and succession planning or it could involve cross-training and job shadowing to uncover additional career interests and competencies that aid in diversifying talent and minimizing burnout.



The last area I will emphasize here is that you must hold your leaders and managers accountable for informing, encouraging and guiding the Personalized Growth Plans for each of their direct reports.



3 - The third thing you can provide to build productive relationships and enhance connection are team building opportunities. Organizing regular team-building activities, whether virtual or in-person, may help to strengthen interpersonal relationships, encourage collaboration, and create a positive work environment. These can range from team retreats, workshops, volunteer opportunities, or even fun activities like escape rooms or a walking/steps challenge. Consider creating small moments that allow staff to engage in meaningful ways … an example of this could be incorporating fun ice breakers at the start of a team meeting or hosting coffee talks that present an interesting topic with a moderator-led discussion. This could also include employee groups that bring together employees who share common interests and experiences to foster a sense of community and provide a space for curiosity and learning.



4 - Lastly, recognition and appreciation are absolutely essential to retaining your talent. Regularly acknowledging employees’ hard work and achievements can boost morale and motivation. This can be done through shout-outs in meetings, personalized thank-you notes, or employee awards. Be mindful to structure your reward and recognition program to include not only peer to peer appreciation but also top-down and bottom-up acknowledgement. This allows for leaders to acknowledge direct reports as well as for individual contributors to thank and compliment the assistance and valued relationship they have with their manager and other leaders within the organization. It can be especially compelling when recognition is linked to the organization’s core values. Recognition should be shared “early and often” when impactful work is accomplished, and genuine collaboration builds a supportive environment.





Why does all of this matter? — Providing employees with thoughtful, impactful benefits for overall wellness, creating individualized growth plans, curating moments for social connection and giving meaningful recognition are more than just a retention strategy, it is a way to build a workplace where individuals can thrive, knowing that their contributions matter and having a community that celebrates success!

They can also have a ripple effect. Health and Wellness programs can promote a healthier workforce. Opportunities for growth provide employees with the tools to help tackle challenges and be innovative. Moreover, recognizing employees' efforts through meaningful appreciation can foster a sense of loyalty and belonging. It shows that the organization is invested in their personal and professional well-being, which may lead to higher job satisfaction and reduced turnover.

In addition, offering diverse benefits can cater to the varied needs of a multi-generational workforce, making the organization more inclusive and attractive to top talent. Ultimately, these thoughtful gestures contribute to a positive organizational culture, where employees feel motivated and appreciated.

Legal Disclaimer: This podcast is for educational purposes only. With decades of experience supporting small and medium-size businesses, TriNet has unique insight into HR best practices for businesses. TriNet does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. The materials in this podcast and the options and opinions expressed herein may not apply to your company or scenario, so you should consult with your own advisors on how best to proceed. Reproduction in part or in whole is not permitted without express written authorization from TriNet.