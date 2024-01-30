Market Dynamics Impacting Compensation in 2022
National Small Business Week Summit
Salary.com Vice President of Consulting David Turetsky and TriNet Executive Director of Talent and Org Management Kristine Gunn talk about the latest issues around inflation, market pay trends like higher wages and wage compression, and new pay equity and wage transparency legislation.
- David Turetsky, Vice President of Consulting, Salary.com
- Kristine Gunn, Executive Director of Talent and Org Management, TriNet