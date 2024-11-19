TriNet PeopleForceX New York Pitch Competition

Watch the New York Pitch Competition where entrepreneurs and innovators present their ideas and products to a panel of local investors, potential partners, and a live audience, aiming to propel their ventures to the next level. Who will win?

Watch Now
TPFX
Speakers
TPFX_Kate_Kozak_760x788-1-.png
Kate Kozak - Host
Director, Strategic Partnerships Venture Capital, TriNet
TPFX_JerryKelly_No_Border_760x788.png
Jerry Kelly
VP of North America Partners, G-P
TPFX_David_Haraburda_760x788_border.png
David Haraburda
Executive Director, Strategic Partnerships, TriNet
TPFX_James-Hueston_No_Border_760x788.png
James Hueston
Senior Associate, Primetime Partners
TPFX_Andrew-Peng_760x788_no_border.png
Andrew Peng
Senior Associate & Head of Research, Alpacca VA
TPFX_headshot_Maurice-Russo_No_Border_760x788.png
Maurice Russo
Investor, Lerer Hippeau
TPFX_Marc_Silberman_No_Border_760x788.png
Marc Silberman
Partner, Comcast Ventures, Pitchers
TPFX_JIE_Feng-No_Border_760x788.png
Jie Feng
CEO, KELLS
TPFX_Colin-Horsford_No_Border_760x788 (1).png
Colin Horsford
CEO, Muse
TPFX_Laura_Wells-No_Border_760x788 (1).png
Laura Wells
Founder & CEO, AwakeTeams
TPFX_Ashley_No_Border_760x788.png
Ashley Yesayan
Founder & CEO, OneVillage
Crosslink
"When we make a new investment, TriNet is one of the first recommendations that we make to our startup founders for their employees."
Joseph Guzel
Principal, Crosslink Capital
Crosslink

