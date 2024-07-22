TriNet PeopleForceX San Francisco Bay Area

Pitch Competition


Watch the San Francisco Bay Area Pitch Competition where entrepreneurs and innovators present their ideas and products to a panel of local investors, potential partners and a live audience, aiming to propel their ventures to the next level. Who will win?

TPFX

This is not your average small to medium-size business pitch competition—it's a dazzling showcase of local startups where brilliant minds unveil their groundbreaking ideas or products to a prestigious panel of local investors, potential partners and an enthusiastic live audience.

Speakers
TPFX_Asya_Bradley_Border_760x788 (1).png
Asya Bradley
Multi Exited Founder, Super Angel
TPFX_David_Gerster_Border_760x788 (1).png
David Gerseter
Investment Partner, Fusion Fund
TPFX_Danille_Jing_Border_760x788 (1).png
Danielle Jing
Investor, Pear VC
TPFX_Tiq Chapa headshot.jpg
Tiq Chapa
Senior Associate, L'ATTITUDE Ventures
TPFX_Kate_Kozak_760x788-1-.png
Kate Kozak
Strategic Partnerships Director, TriNet
TPFX_Dilip_Border_760x788.png
Dilip Adityan
CEO & Founer, Shaachi
TPFX_Amy_Kelly_Border_760x788.png
Amy Kelly
CEO, Miri
TPFX_Premal_Patel_Border760x788.png
Premal Patel
MD, CEO, Cellinfinity Bio
TPFX_Irosha_760x788_Border.png
Irosha de Silva
Founder & CEO, Marketrix
TPFX_Lizzy_Lolar_Border_760x788.png
Lizzy Kolar
Co-founder & CEO, Scope Zero
TPFX_Ryan Swoboda.png
Ryan Swoboda
CEO, Navan Bio
"When we make a new investment, TriNet is one of the first recommendations that we make to our startup founders for their employees."
Joseph Guzel, Principal, Crosslink Capital

