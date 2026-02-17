TriNet vs. the Competition:
Want an HR experience only a dedicated PEO can deliver?
TriNet provides an easier, faster alternative to competition by offering a unified HR platform, quick access to real support experts, access to flexible benefit packages, and clear admin pricing.
You don’t have to wrestle with disconnected tools or slow support anymore. TriNet gives you a simpler, clearer way to handle HR so you can stay focused on your business and support your team with confidence.
TriNet offers:
Technology
Customers who use our competition say they:
“Often deal with clunky, add-on tech that makes everything feel disconnected.”
TriNet
TriNet customers get simple, powerful HR tech that simply works — and works simply.
- One clean, unified platform for payroll, benefits, HR, and IT
Built-in tools for expenses, performance, recruiting, time and attendance, and IT
- Helpful AI and mobile-friendly workflows your team can use anywhere
Service
Competitors’ customers say they:
“Face slow responses and long hold times.”
TriNet
TriNet customers get real experts who respond in seconds.
- An assigned support pro who knows your world
- Specialist teams behind them when you need deeper help
Benefits
Customers of our competitors say they’re:
“Stuck with fewer plans and limited flexibility.”
TriNet
TriNet customers get real options that help them hire and keep top talent.
- Access to designated major national + regional carriers (Aetna, Blue Shield, Kaiser, UHC, and more)
- More plan options to fit your team and budget
- Support for open-market solutions and workers’ comp carveouts
Pricing
Customers who use our competition say:
“Pricing feels confusing and tied to payroll amounts.”
TriNet
TriNet customers get clear, predictable admin pricing.
- Straightforward PEPM admin pricing (no wage-based surprises)
- Simple, itemized bills
- Easy to budget, easy to explain
Focus
Competitors’ customers say:
“PEO isn’t their HR provider’s priority.”
TriNet
TriNet customers get a trusted advisor that’s truly all-in on PEO.
- Deep specialization and expertise
- Industry-tailored solutions
- A trusted advisor that invests directly in PEO innovation