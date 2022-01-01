National Small Business Week Summit





Considerations for Embracing Diversity in Business

A conversation with TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield and his very special guest, the Honorable Maria Contreras-Sweet, 24th Administrator, US Small Business Administration, Managing Partner, Contreras-Sweet Companies, LLC, discussing how SMBs can support diversity and what insights were gathered throughout the week.

• Honorable Maria Contreras-Sweet, 24th Administration, US Small Business Administration, Managing Partner, Contreras-Sweet Companies, LLC

• Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO, TriNet





