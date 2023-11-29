Educating HUB Ecosystems

Birds of a Feather Webinars

Raising Funds and Retaining Talent
Experts from Founders First, Salary.com and TriNet dive into the challenges underrepresented small businesses face in sourcing capital, navigating wage inflation, and hiring and retaining employees.

Female Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurs face constant ups and downs from economic fluctuations to inflation to a rapidly changing workforce. In this fireside chat, business leaders discuss facing—and overcoming—these challenges.

Entrepreneurship and Intergenerational Wealth
Entrepreneurship is available to people of all backgrounds to build a legacy and create the foundation for generations to build upon. Our panelists discuss networking in entrepreneurship and intergenerational wealth transfers.

Equality, Equity and Access for the Differently Abled
Foster a business landscape where everyone can flourish. Entrepreneurs and disability advocates share their experiences in helping to create a more inclusive and equitable workplace for all.

Blog Posts on Equity and Equality in Business

Celebrating Black-Owned Businesses
The history of Black-owned business in this country is a study in perseverance. Learn how we can create a more inclusive and thriving entrepreneurial landscape together.

Validating Women in the Workplace
Women make up about half of the workforce in the U.S., yet their health needs are not always represented in company benefits and policies. Advocate for women in the workplace and let them know you see them.

Celebrating the Superpowers of Black Entrepreneurs
The CDC reports that one in four Black people have a disability. We highlight Black entrepreneurs who challenge the status quo to share in their talents, creativity and courage as differently abled people.

Awareness, Advocacy and Action in Women’s Health
Many of the steps and resources used to focus on women’s health are applicable to any group that has been marginalized by the healthcare system, including the LGBTQ+ community and minorities.

