Press Releases

TriNet Adds Additional Innovative Business Leaders to Roster of Esteemed Speakers at TriNet PeopleForce 2022

DUBLIN, CA — September 1, 2022 —TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of seven new speakers, including TriNet customers, to its roster of thought leaders and influencers for TriNet PeopleForce 2022. The three-day, award-winning conference taking place September 13-15 will feature acclaimed leaders from the worlds of business, public policy, science, social justice, sports, entertainment, media and more. The live event will take place at the Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, NY, and virtually from anywhere.

The newly added participants are:

• Alan Murray - CEO, Fortune Media

• Christopher J. Wolfe - Chief Investment Officer, First Republic Investment Management

• Laurent Francois - Co-founder & CEO, Le Botaniste (TriNet Customer)

• Alex Collmer - Founder & CEO, VidMob (TriNet Customer)

• Andres Wydler - Executive Director, StartOut

• Dr. Heather Wathington – CEO, iMentor

• Kimberly Greene, Founder and CEO, Svalinn

Among the previously announced speakers are former Chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company Bob Iger, Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder, the Jane Goodall Institute, UN Messenger of Peace, award-winning actor, musician and entrepreneur Riz Ahmed, former Ukrainian Press Secretary Iuliia Mendel, and many more. The event will also feature performances by accomplished vocalists Katharine McPhee, Lauren Davidson, Victoria Renée, and Loren Allred.

TriNet PeopleForce 2022 will provide entrepreneurs and SMB leaders with three days of outstanding speakers and dynamic sessions that will focus on this year’s conference theme: passion, purpose and perseverance.

Register to attend virtually or live in New York by visiting peopleforce.TriNet.com.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.


Investors:
Alex Bauer
TriNet
Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7201

Media:
Renee Brotherton / Josh Gross
TriNet
Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
Josh.Gross@TriNet.com
(408) 646-5103 / (347) 432-8300

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.


