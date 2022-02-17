Inaugural event launches October 20 – 22
82nd Attorney General, Eric Holder, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for the Obama Administration, Mona Sutphen, Code Black and Pandemic director and writer, Dr. Ryan McGarry, and NYU Stern professor, author and podcast host, Scott Galloway are among the prestigious keynote speakers
Dublin, CA —September 10, 2020 — TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources, today announced the launch of TriNet PeopleForce. The inaugural event of this virtual conference will take place October 20-22, with small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) participating in sessions focused on maintaining and growing business during times of uncertainty. Attendees will learn, network and discuss critical topics that are top of mind from a diverse group of renowned business leaders, politicians, educators, doctors and thought leaders on critical, timely issues—ranging from diversity and racism in the workplace to employees’ mental health to issues impacting bottom lines such as legislative updates, healthcare costs and maintaining cash flow.
“SMBs are the backbone of the U.S. economy and they have been impacted by the global pandemic,” said TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield. “TriNet PeopleForce is a new type of business conference that aims to educate SMBs on what they need to do to stay relevant today and into the future, with advice from top thought leaders on how to address and adapt to current events and trends that are challenging their businesses. Due to TriNet’s unique business position of working with 18,000-plus SMBs that employ approximately 313,000 worksite employees, we have insights into the issues and trends entrepreneurs and business owners are asking, worried about and interested in discovering.”
“The future of work is here and, much like everything else in 2020, it is unpredictable and rapidly evolving but, at the same time, full of opportunity for those businesses that are innovative and adaptable,” added TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall. “ This conference has been strategically designed to inspire, inform and invigorate entrepreneurs and business leaders by taking a deep dive into what is on the horizon for small and medium-size businesses, and how they can navigate through the future to improve their chances of success.”
TriNet PeopleForce will bring together some of the brightest minds from government, education, healthcare and beyond. It will also feature networking lounges and curated conversations, giving attendees access to vital information and resources so that they are best positioned to figure out how to maintain and grow their business as the nation recovers from the pandemic.
Among the growing roster of prominent speakers, the conference will feature:
TriNet PeopleForce will set SMBs ahead of the curve through an engaging and immersive experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to form connections via virtual networking lounges, while garnering useful real-time data through live messaging and the social media live feed. The conference will provide attendees with ideas and resolutions to critical issues they are currently facing in their business.
Topics and questions that will be addressed:
Space is limited—apply to attend at: peopleforce.trinet.com
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
|
Investors:
|
Media:
TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.