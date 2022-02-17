Inaugural event launches October 20 – 22

82nd Attorney General, Eric Holder, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for the Obama Administration, Mona Sutphen, Code Black and Pandemic director and writer, Dr. Ryan McGarry, and NYU Stern professor, author and podcast host, Scott Galloway are among the prestigious keynote speakers

Dublin, CA —September 10, 2020 — TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources, today announced the launch of TriNet PeopleForce. The inaugural event of this virtual conference will take place October 20-22, with small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) participating in sessions focused on maintaining and growing business during times of uncertainty. Attendees will learn, network and discuss critical topics that are top of mind from a diverse group of renowned business leaders, politicians, educators, doctors and thought leaders on critical, timely issues—ranging from diversity and racism in the workplace to employees’ mental health to issues impacting bottom lines such as legislative updates, healthcare costs and maintaining cash flow.

“SMBs are the backbone of the U.S. economy and they have been impacted by the global pandemic,” said TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield. “TriNet PeopleForce is a new type of business conference that aims to educate SMBs on what they need to do to stay relevant today and into the future, with advice from top thought leaders on how to address and adapt to current events and trends that are challenging their businesses. Due to TriNet’s unique business position of working with 18,000-plus SMBs that employ approximately 313,000 worksite employees, we have insights into the issues and trends entrepreneurs and business owners are asking, worried about and interested in discovering.”





“The future of work is here and, much like everything else in 2020, it is unpredictable and rapidly evolving but, at the same time, full of opportunity for those businesses that are innovative and adaptable,” added TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall. “ This conference has been strategically designed to inspire, inform and invigorate entrepreneurs and business leaders by taking a deep dive into what is on the horizon for small and medium-size businesses, and how they can navigate through the future to improve their chances of success.”

TriNet PeopleForce will bring together some of the brightest minds from government, education, healthcare and beyond. It will also feature networking lounges and curated conversations, giving attendees access to vital information and resources so that they are best positioned to figure out how to maintain and grow their business as the nation recovers from the pandemic.





Among the growing roster of prominent speakers, the conference will feature:

Eric Holder, 82 nd U.S. Attorney General

U.S. Attorney General Mona Sutphen, Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, former Managing Director, UBS and Senior Advisor at Vistria Group

Dr. Ryan McGarry, ER physician, writer, director & cinematographer of Netflix series Pandemic and directed documentary TV series Code Black

Scott Galloway, NYU Stern Professor, public speaker, author and podcast host

Dr. Syra Madad, American pathogen preparedness expert and infectious disease epidemiologist

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, author, health director and public health professor

Mike Wilson, Chief U.S. Equity Strategist and Chief Investment Officer for Morgan Stanley

Bridget Schulte, award-winning journalist, work-life balance expert and New York Times best-selling author of “Overwhelmed: How to Work, Love and Play When No One Has the Time”

Dr. Kaveh Safavi, Senior Managing Director, Global Health Practice, Accenture

Walter Faulstroh, Co-founder and CEO, HUM Nutrition

Ralph Clark, President and CEO, ShotSpotter

TriNet HR and business experts





TriNet PeopleForce will set SMBs ahead of the curve through an engaging and immersive experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to form connections via virtual networking lounges, while garnering useful real-time data through live messaging and the social media live feed. The conference will provide attendees with ideas and resolutions to critical issues they are currently facing in their business.

Topics and questions that will be addressed:

How is working from home affecting my employees’ well-being and productivity?

Will healthcare change so drastically that my employees will look for work elsewhere?

Is COVID-19 creating risk for my company’s culture?

Does my DE&I strategy create long-term change?

COVID-19 is just one virus. Will there be more? Will there be another pandemic?

Do I need to pivot my product and services? Is now the right time?

What is the state of the economy for SMBs?

What do future financial markets look like?

How should I think about fixed versus variable costs?



