Institute for Excellence in Sales & Business Development Names TriNet Finalist for IES&BD Awards, Recognizes Exceptional Quality of Sales Training

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., April 8, 2013 – TriNet, the leading cloud-based HR partner for small businesses and entrepreneurs, announced it has been named a finalist for the 2013 IES&BD Awards in the “Excellence in Sales” category by the Institute for Excellence in Sales & Business Development (IES&BD). This marks the second consecutive year TriNet was selected as a finalist. The winners will be announced at the IES&BD Awards gala on Friday, April 12 at the USA Today Conference Center in McLean, VA.

"We provide business value for entrepreneurs and CEOs of small and medium-sized companies by outsourcing HR functions. This allows companies across all industries to focus on driving their businesses, offer comprehensive benefits packages to their employees, and level the playing field with much bigger competitors,” said John Turner, senior vice president of sales at TriNet. “We are very pleased to have our work recognized by IES&BD two years running. It validates our exceptional success in giving SMBs the vital information they require during the sales process to make the best possible decision for their business. The recognition underscores how our investment in developing the sales program and the team helps TriNet meet and exceed its goals for rapid growth.”

IES&BD Awards will be presented in five categories recognizing sales and business development operational excellence. Winners and finalists are nominated by partners, customers or clients. The five categories recognize excellence in: Sales Innovation; Sales Training; Team Building, Management and Development; Customer Partnering; Alliance Management.

In addition, IES&BD will also present the Lifetime Achievement Award to IBM’s Federal Division General Manager Anne Altman at the event. 200 business and sales leaders of the Mid-Atlantic corporate community are expected to attend the event.

