Jenna Bush Hager Added to TriNet PeopleForce Roster

Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, CNBC’s Wilfred Frost and Former White House Deputy Chief
of Staff Mona Sutphen among other prominent speakers at virtual event
Dublin, CA —September 30, 2020 — TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources, today announced that Jenna Bush Hager, former first granddaughter and first daughter, NY Times best-selling author and co-host of NBC News’ “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” will be interviewing a special guest at the inaugural TriNet PeopleForce virtual conference. Other prestigious speakers include Mike Wilson, Chief U.S. Equity Strategist and Chief Investment Officer for Morgan Stanley, Co-anchor of CNBC’s “Closing Bell” Wilfred Frost and Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Mona Sutphen. They are among several other business leaders, public servants, educators, authors, influencers and health industry experts who will be speaking at the event.
Taking place October 20-22, the virtual conference for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) will bring together thought leaders to discuss critical, timely issues, including diversity and racism in the workplace, employee mental health and issues that impact company bottom lines, such as legislative updates, healthcare costs and maintaining cash flow.
“There has never been a more important time for a conference like this,” said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall. “The business landscape is at a critical juncture and it is imperative we create platforms for people from diverse backgrounds, disciplines and viewpoints to come together to ask the tough questions, provide unique insight, and help guide our nation’s small and medium-size businesses—the backbone of the U.S. economy—through this time. These latest additions to our already dynamic roster of speakers will be of great benefit to the business leaders in attendance.”
Other prominent leaders that will be speaking at TriNet PeopleForce include:
