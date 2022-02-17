NBA Champion and Successful Entrepreneur Andre Iguodala Added to TriNet PeopleForce Roster of Esteemed Speakers

Golden State Warriors Player, Olympic Athlete and Venture Capitalist to Speak at

2nd Annual Award-Winning Conference Focused on Business Transformation, Agility and Innovation for Small and Medium-Size Businesses

DUBLIN, Calif.—September 2, 2021 - TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of NBA Champion, author, and successful business and technology investor Andre Iguodala to its roster of thought leaders and influencers at the 2nd annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce 2021. The four-day conference will be held in-person from The Times Center in New York City (built by renowned architect Renzo Piano) and virtually from anywhere. The event kicks off on September 13 with an impressive roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work.

Andre Iguodala, most recently with the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Miami Heat, an American professional basketball team, recently announced he will be returning to Golden State Warriors. Named to the NBA All-Defensive Team twice, a three-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors, Iguodala was also a member of the United States National Team at the 2010 FIBA World Championship and 2012 Summer Olympics, winning the gold medal both times. Iguodala was named the National Basketball Players Association’s First Vice President in 2019.

Off the court, Iguodala has invested in more than 50 companies through his firm F9 Strategies, including Zoom, Robinhood, Datadog, HIMS, Cloudflare, PagerDuty and Allbirds. In partnership with Bloomberg, Iguodala created The Players Technology Summit, which convenes top executives and leaders in the technology, venture capital, and sports communities to exchange ideas and share expertise in an educational and empowering forum. Iguodala is also a member of the Board of Directors for Jumia Technologies, a leading e-commerce platform widely considered the “Amazon of Africa.” He released the New York Times bestselling memoir, The Sixth Man, in 2019.

In his live discussion at 2 p.m. on September 15, Iguodala will discuss:

Leadership on and off the court

Overcoming obstacles in the pursuit of one’s passions

The competitive nature of an entrepreneur’s journey

The importance of mental fortitude

Tech investing, data trends and analysis



“Andre has a diversified background, having risen to the top of his game both as an athlete and in business,” said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall. "TriNet PeopleForce 2021 focuses on themes of risk-taking and bravery, and Andre has been nothing but courageous and steadfast in the pursuit of his dreams. He stops at nothing to achieve his goals and his competitive spirit is sure to motivate and inspire attendees. I have watched him play basketball for years, but I can’t wait to hear him bring that same electricity from the court to the stage at TriNet PeopleForce.”



Occurring September 13-16, TriNet PeopleForce is a one-of-a-kind event taking place both virtually and in-person from New York City. The conference brings together a roster of high-profile leaders to help SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will hear from renowned speakers and experts on topics such as SMB agility, calculated risk-taking, the future of work, business resiliency, DEI, healthcare, the state of the economy for SMBs and much more. TriNet PeopleForce also fosters networking opportunities for its participants with business leaders from across the country.

To register for the virtual conference, click here.

Those wishing to attend the live SMB event in New York City can request a ticket by emailing PeopleForce@TriNet.com.

