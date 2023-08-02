01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
HR for Startups
Let’s Connect
HOME > ABOUT US > NEWS AND PRESS > PRESS RELEASES > TRINET ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL...
Press Releases

TriNet Announces Additional Speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023 Including Award-Winning Actress Goldie Hawn and Pulitzer Prize-Winning Investigative Reporter Ronan Farrow

The New Consumer Founder and Editor in Chief Dan Frommer Also to Present at Fourth Annual Award-Winning Conference

Dublin, CA — August 10, 2023 — TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of three speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023, including award-winning actress Goldie Hawn, Pulitzer prize-winning journalist and bestselling author, Ronan Farrow, as well as business journalist and entrepreneur Dan Frommer.

The three-day, award-winning conference taking place September 12-14 will feature acclaimed leaders from the worlds of business, sports, technology, science, social justice, entertainment, media and more. The event will take place live from The Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, New York—and virtually from anywhere.

The latest speakers added to TriNet PeopleForce 2023 include:

  • Goldie Hawn – Academy Award-Winning Actress, Founder and CEO of MindUP | The Goldie Hawn Foundation
  • Ronan Farrow – Pulitzer Prize-Winning Investigative Reporter and New York Times Bestselling Author
  • Dan Frommer – Founder and Editor in Chief, The New Consumer

“We are thrilled to add these highly acclaimed and talented visionaries to our growing list of notable speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023,” said Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer at TriNet. “Each are highly accomplished and celebrated in their respective areas of expertise and will undoubtedly provide valuable insights and inspiration to the SMB community.”

With People for People as the program’s theme, TriNet PeopleForce 2023 will explore a broad range of topics, including AI, the capital environment, healthcare, mental health, employee satisfaction and more. In addition to live interviews and performances on the main stage, attendees will have access to break-out sessions with tailored, participatory content.

Registration and complete list of speakers can be found at PeopleForce.TriNet.com.
For a look at TriNet PeopleForce 2022, visit: Rise | Empowered by TriNet

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


Investors:
Alex Bauer
TriNet
Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7201

Media:
Renee Brotherton / Josh Gross
TriNet
Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
Josh.Gross@TriNet.com
(408) 646-5103 / (347) 432-8300

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.


Latest Press Releases

TriNet Announces Additional Speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023 Including Award-Winning Actress Goldie Hawn and Pulitzer Prize-Winning Investigative Reporter Ronan Farrow

August 10, 2023

TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of three speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023, including award-winning actress Goldie Hawn, Pulitzer prize-winning journalist and bestselling author, Ronan Farrow, as well as business journalist and entrepreneur Dan Frommer.

TriNet Unveils First Wave of Speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023 Including World Champion and Mental Health Advocate Michael Phelps

August 3, 2023

TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the first round of speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023, which includes the most decorated swimmer of all-time, the legendary Michael Phelps.

TriNet Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes Due 2031

August 2, 2023

TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet”) (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive and flexible human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), announced today that it has priced $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.125% senior notes due 2031 (the “notes”) in a private offering (the “offering”) that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information