TriNet Announces Additional Speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023 Including Six TriNet Customers More Too Life, JOAN Creative, Happiest Baby, Zap Surgical Systems, Mission Asset Fund, and Talkspace

Dublin, CA — September 6, 2023 — TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced additional speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023 including several TriNet customers that were featured in its latest People Matter advertising campaign, Talkspace CEO Jon Cohen M.D., and Entrepreneur Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer.

The three-day, award-winning conference taking place September 12-14 will feature acclaimed leaders from the worlds of business, sports, technology, science, social justice, entertainment, media and more. The event will take place live from The Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, New York—and virtually from anywhere.

The latest speakers added to TriNet PeopleForce 2023 include:

Among the previously announced speakers are Michael Phelps, World Champion, 23-time Gold Medalist & founder of the Michael Phelps Foundation; Goldie Hawn, Academy Award-winning actress, and Founder and CEO of MindUP; Ryan Reynolds, Multi-Faceted Entrepreneur, Ashley Judd Global Humanitarian, and Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Ronan Farrow.

With People for People as the program’s theme, TriNet PeopleForce 2023 will explore a broad range of topics, including AI, the capital environment, healthcare, mental health, employee satisfaction and more. In addition to live interviews and performances on the main stage, attendees will have access to break-out sessions with tailored, interactive content.

Registration and complete list of speakers can be found at PeopleForce.TriNet.com.

For a look at TriNet PeopleForce 2022, visit: Rise | Empowered by TriNet

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


Investors:
Alex Bauer
TriNet
Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7201

Media:
Renee Brotherton / Josh Gross
TriNet
Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
Josh.Gross@TriNet.com
(408) 646-5103 / (347) 432-8300

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.


