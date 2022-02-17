TriNet Announces Lisa Reeves as Chief Product Officer

Dublin, CA — June 22, 2021— TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that Lisa Reeves—veteran leader in product strategy, product management and next generation digitization, has joined the company as Chief Product Officer, reporting to TriNet Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Olivier Kohler.

Reeves comes to TriNet with extensive leadership experience in product management for human capital management solutions providers. She most recently served as Chief Product Officer for Zenefits, where she led the company’s product management, design, strategy and program management functions. Prior to that, she was vice president of corporate strategy for Workday, which she joined through the acquisition of her startup GridCraft, a data-analytics platform she co-founded and led.

“Lisa brings more than 25 years of experience, expertise and leadership in technology and product innovation,” said Kohler. “She has a deep understanding of small and medium-size business product needs and solutions—and is an incredible addition to the TriNet leadership team. On behalf of the entire company, I would like to officially welcome Lisa to TriNet.”

“I am passionate about developing innovative products that help entrepreneurs and other small and medium-size businesses succeed,” said Reeves. “I have had a long-standing admiration for TriNet and am thrilled to be a part of this world-class team.”

Reeves holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Kalamazoo College, an MBA in international business from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and completed the “Women on Boards: Succeeding as a Corporate Director” executive education program at Harvard Business School.



She is on the Board of Directors at Vendasta and is a Blackstone Advisor for the state of Colorado. Reeves was also appointed by the Colorado House of Representatives to the Colorado Economic Development Commission and served from 2017-2019.