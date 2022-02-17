DUBLIN, Calif.—July 16, 2019 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of full-service HR solutions for small and medium size businesses (SMBs), today announced the release of its HR reporting and analytics tool, TriNet Workforce Analytics. Integrated with the TriNet HR platform, Workforce Analytics delivers to SMBs rich data extracted from a single system, providing in-depth analysis needed for accurate reporting and forecasting in order to make informed business decisions.

Sixty-nine percent of organizations are building integrated systems to analyze employee data. This leads to more organizations looking for better ways to manage their HR, according to the 2018 Deloitte Global Human Capital Trends report. For business owners, managers and HR administrators, Workforce Analytics offers customizable, powerful and scalable reporting with ease of use and efficiency. Users can drill down into critical information such as planning for future staffing needs and predicting employee tenure based on attrition trends.

“Small and medium size businesses represent 99% of all businesses across the U.S. and just under 48% of the U.S. workforce. In a tight labor market, it is imperative that SMBs have access to rich HR data to discover insights and make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their workforce and business strategy,” said Dilshad Simons, senior vice president of products at TriNet. “We are leveling the playing field for SMBs and helping to turn their data into actionable insights. We are committed to offering our customers the most innovative technology capabilities as part of our comprehensive industry tailored HR solutions as they compete for talent, make informed decisions and focus on what matters most—growing their business.”

To attract talent in a competitive hiring market, decision makers can differentiate their benefits offering by analyzing which benefits packages are most adopted by their employees and using that information to improve the effectiveness of their offering. Employers can also retrieve data on costs spent on payroll, benefits and workforce distribution between salaried and hourly workers.



Key features of TriNet Workforce Analytics include:

Access to important workforce data, such as annualized compensation range, average employee tenure and benefits elections from a single dashboard within the TriNet platform

Integration with QuickBooks® (online and desktop), NetSuite, Xero and Intacct to sync accounting data for more accurate reporting

Ability to save custom, recently viewed and favorite reports to the dashboard for expedited access to most commonly used reports

Capability to create a variety of custom reports with the report-builder feature and with drag-and-drop capabilities

Ability to edit report views by sorting, filtering, grouping and pinning columns

Assign user permissions to grant full report access with one click or limit report access based on individual permission sets

View dashboards with key HR metrics at a glance









All TriNet users with appropriate permissions can access Workforce Analytics by logging into the TriNet platform.



