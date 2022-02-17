Dublin, CA — February 10, 2021—TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the broad-market launch of Connect 360, an innovative HR service model to meet its customers’ needs in today’s everchanging and evolving business environment.

Connect 360 was created and implemented in response to feedback from TriNet customers, industry data and deep research. The result is a strategic business component designed to give TriNet’s SMB customers direct and rapid access to specialized HR experts, 24/7 chat and personalized account management so they can better manage HR matters with speed, confidence and knowledge.

“The needs of our customers continue to evolve—and this is happening more rapidly than usual in an unpredictable business environment,” said TriNet Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Olivier Kohler. “We are committed to putting the customer at the center of all we do and developing the right solutions to address their most pressing needs. With this in mind, we created Connect 360 to offer businesses the agility, velocity and personalization they need as they continue to strive for success in the face of so many challenges.”

TriNet launched a beta version of Connect 360 in November in response to customers’ need for faster resolution, and direct and rapid access to HR solutions and strategic experts.

“Our beta launch allowed us to gain valuable insights and increase optimization from our customers that allowed us to further refine our service model,” said Kohler. “Today, we are excited to announce the official launch of Connect 360 for our valued customers.”

Key features customers will enjoy as part of the official Connect 360 launch include:

Direct access to HR experts. Connect 360 is built around a team of HR professionals with deep expertise. TriNet connects the customer with the right expert for them—whether the subject they need help with is payroll, employee benefits, managing a workforce, logistics of returning to the office or any other HR issue. To improve upon this service offering, TriNet will continue to add HR experts to Connect 360.

Multi-channel access with extended hours. Business happens beyond the traditional 9-to-5 hours and most SMB leaders have little time to waste. Connect 360 is built to be there when customers need it—including during “off” hours and high-traffic times, with extended availability that is accessible through phone, email or 24/7 online chat.

Personalized account management. HR is a strategic business component, which is why Connect 360 includes an account management team that serves as a resource to help organizations maximize their HR function. This proactive and personalized relationship gives customers the foundation to build and grow a resilient business.

Enhanced platform. TriNet has enhanced its platform so customers can track the progress of their inquiries at their convenience.





Connect 360 is now available to all TriNet customers.





About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Alex Bauer

TriNet

Investorrelations@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201 Media:

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com

(408) 646-5103





TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.