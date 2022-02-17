Dublin, CA — February 10, 2021—TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the broad-market launch of Connect 360, an innovative HR service model to meet its customers’ needs in today’s everchanging and evolving business environment.
Connect 360 was created and implemented in response to feedback from TriNet customers, industry data and deep research. The result is a strategic business component designed to give TriNet’s SMB customers direct and rapid access to specialized HR experts, 24/7 chat and personalized account management so they can better manage HR matters with speed, confidence and knowledge.
“The needs of our customers continue to evolve—and this is happening more rapidly than usual in an unpredictable business environment,” said TriNet Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Olivier Kohler. “We are committed to putting the customer at the center of all we do and developing the right solutions to address their most pressing needs. With this in mind, we created Connect 360 to offer businesses the agility, velocity and personalization they need as they continue to strive for success in the face of so many challenges.”
TriNet launched a beta version of Connect 360 in November in response to customers’ need for faster resolution, and direct and rapid access to HR solutions and strategic experts.
“Our beta launch allowed us to gain valuable insights and increase optimization from our customers that allowed us to further refine our service model,” said Kohler. “Today, we are excited to announce the official launch of Connect 360 for our valued customers.”
Connect 360 is now available to all TriNet customers.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.