TriNet Presents: Juggle the Struggle in Boston

WHO: John Shedden is corporate counsel on TriNet’s risk, litigation and employment law team, where he focuses on navigating the increasingly complicated federal, state, statutory and regulatory framework governing the employer-employee relationship. He provides counsel to TriNet on topics that include equal employment opportunity, wage and hour compliance, workers’ compensation, unemployment benefits and more. He holds a juris doctor from Campbell University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Virginia.
WHAT: This event is designed to walk you through some of the most pressing HR concerns that are currently top-of-mind and in the news. Attendees will hear about updated regulations, why they matter for SMBs and TriNet’s suggestions on how to tackle compliance issues in 2017.
WHEN:
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
11:30 a.m. ET
WHERE:
Ocean Prime
140 Seaport Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.