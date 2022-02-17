Mobile app enhancements provide small and medium-size businesses with a modern HR solution that is accessible anytime, anywhere

NEW YORK, NY— September 14, 2021 - TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced enhancements to the TriNet Mobile app.

As the majority of employees are currently not in the office[1], the TriNet Mobile app aims to tackle the reality of the modern-day workforce through the delivery of advanced tools aimed at helping SMBs conduct daily responsibilities at any time, from anywhere.

Key enhancements include:

Employee time-tracking: For select customers using TriNet’s Time & Attendance application. Ability to clock-in and out against different projects, enter meal breaks and view timecards on-the-go.

Ability to manage employee info: View and edit employee information, including profiles, addresses and contact info, as well as time off.

Health and well-being[2]: Access to HealthAdvocate® services to help find network care and get personalized support for billing, coverage, claims questions and more.





“The transitional nature of today’s workforce is unlike anything we’ve seen,” said TriNet Chief Product Officer, Lisa Reeves. “As TriNet customers adapt to the new business landscape, we’re centered on delivering actionable solutions to help ease the transition. These include mobile capabilities that give SMBs the ability to access HR, benefits and payroll information from anywhere, at any time.”

The latest enhancements to the TriNet Mobile app were unveiled during the 2nd annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce, a four-day conference being held in-person from The Times Center in New York City (built by renowned architect Renzo Piano) and virtually from anywhere. The event kicked off yesterday with an impressive roster of

distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work.

Occurring September 13-16, TriNet PeopleForce is a one-of-a-kind event taking place both virtually and in-person from New York City. The conference brings together business, culture and the arts with a roster of high-profile leaders to help SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will hear from renowned speakers and experts on topics such as SMB agility, calculated risk-taking, the future of work, business resiliency, DEI, healthcare, the state of the economy for SMBs and much more. TriNet PeopleForce also fosters networking opportunities for its participants with business leaders from across the country. To register for the virtual conference, click here.

Those wishing to attend the live SMB event in New York City can request a ticket by emailing PeopleForce@TriNet.com.



TriNet Mobile is available for download on iOS and Android.

[1] The TriNet People Report.

[2] Eligibility for HealthAdvocate (HA) is limited to worksite employees (WSE) currently enrolled in TriNet-sponsored medical plans. Eligible U.S.-based WSEs’ eligible family members also may be able to utilize HA. A previously eligible WSE or family member may still receive HA services, provided they were eligible on the underlying claim’s date of service. HA is not an ERISA-covered group health insurance plan. HA is included for eligible WSEs from May 1, 2021 until April 30, 2022.