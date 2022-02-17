Report reveals that 87% of small business decision-makers have invested in digital technology, accelerating digital transformation for greater success; Full results unveiled at 2nd Annual Award-Winning Conference Focused on Business Transformation, Agility and Innovation for Small and Medium-Size Businesses
DUBLIN, Calif.— September 13, 2021 - TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced “The People Report,” created in conjunction with The New York Times’s T Brand Studio. The report illustrates deep insights about small business owners and the state of their work, with a goal to provide actionable insights needed to power organizations.
The report was unveiled during the 2nd annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce, a four-day conference being held in-person from The Times Center in New York City (built by renowned architect Renzo Piano) and virtually from anywhere. The event kicked off today with an impressive roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work.
The report found that as the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and adjusted workplace scenarios at small businesses in all industries, small business decision-makers are feeling positive and optimistic. This is especially true in regard to how the pandemic has made reaching key audiences easier and positively impacted sales and growth. Through navigating challenges brought on by the pandemic, 87% of small businesses decision-makers have adopted, purchased or upgraded one or more pieces of digital technology since the pandemic began.
Developed in collaboration with Morning Consult, a global data intelligence company delivering insights and custom market research, The People Report was designed to help TriNet empower small business owners from Main Street to Wall Street to focus on what matters most —the people who help them succeed.
TriNet selected The New York Times’s award-winning, in-house content studio, T Brand, to help democratize the data about the working world that was uncovered in The People Report. This is being done through compelling data visualizations and insightful, original editorial content about the people and partners who are leading the charge when it comes to defining the cutting edge of how people work.
Fielded between June 10 to June 21, 2021, the study gathered insights from 500 small business decision-makers across various industries, including manufacturing, financial services, retail, technology and professional/business services. The People Report analyzed three key areas:
"In this cultural and economic climate, small business owners need this powerful tool for entrepreneurship and empowerment. Crafting innovative approaches to how we deliver meaningful brand stories is a hallmark of our work at T Brand,” explains Vida Cornelious, VP Creative of NY Times Advertising.
“This report illuminates the resilience, tenacity and unparalleled innovation that America’s small and medium-size businesses exemplified during the pandemic. The survey results paint a very eye-opening picture of how far the business landscape evolved in such a short period of time, what companies should be doing right now to stay competitive, and where we are headed in the future,” said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall.
The People Report will live on a custom landing page on The New York Times as branded content versions of a source of research, insights and information about the global workforce. Stories that emerge will unearth meaningful conversations on topics being explored through the research like mobility, collaboration, mental health and work-life balance.
Occurring September 13-16, TriNet PeopleForce is a one-of-a-kind event taking place both virtually and in-person from New York City. The conference brings together business, culture and the arts with a roster of high-profile leaders to help SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will hear from renowned speakers and experts on topics such as SMB agility, calculated risk-taking, the future of work, business resiliency, DEI, healthcare, the state of the economy for SMBs and much more. TriNet PeopleForce also fosters networking opportunities for its participants with business leaders from across the country. To register for the virtual conference, click here.
Those wishing to attend the live SMB event in New York City can request a ticket by emailing PeopleForce@TriNet.com.
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
|
Investors:
|
Media:
TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.