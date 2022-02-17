Dublin, CA – January 20, 2022 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the transition of the TriNet 401(k) Plan provider to Empower by the end of 2022.
The TriNet 401(k) Plan is a multiple-employer plan that TriNet clients may adopt for their eligible employees. Empower is a leading retirement plan provider with over $1.1 trillion in retirement plan assets under administration.
“It’s never too early, or too late, for employees to invest in the future. With Empower as the TriNet 401(k) provider, we believe the personalized service model and intuitive platform will make it easy for TriNet 401(k) Plan participants to invest in their financial future,” said Alex Warren, TriNet’s Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. “This transition exemplifies TriNet’s mission to power the success of small and medium-size businesses by supporting and enabling their people,” continued Warren.
Saving for retirement is an important and personal decision. The relationship with Empower aims to support TriNet’s plan participants through the retirement planning process with advice, guidance and support.
By the end of 2022, features of the TriNet 401(k) Plan with Empower will include:
“Empower will deliver a robust, state-of-the-art savings experience for TriNet clients and plan participants to help improve preparedness for retirement,” said Empower President and CEO Edmund F. Murphy III. “We know that TriNet clients will find our financial wellness and advice offerings of great value and we look forward to serving this team of professionals who deserve a world class retirement benefit.”
Investors:
Media:
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.