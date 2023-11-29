TriNet to Celebrate Ten Years as Public Company with Ringing of Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on March 27

About UsNews and PressTriNet to Celebrate Ten Years as Public Company with Ringing of Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on March 27
Dublin, CA — March 26, 2024

WHAT:          

Closing Bell Ceremony and Tenth Anniversary Celebration
TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), will ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on March 27.
The bell ringing celebrates 10-years of TriNet being a publicly listed company on the exchange.                      

WHO:            

Mike Simonds, TriNet President and CEO and members of the TriNet executive team, board members, and TriNet customers                   

WHEN:         

Wednesday, March 27, 2024                  

WHERE:       

New York Stock Exchange

11 Wall St. Court, New York, NY

LIVE Closing Bell Ceremony Broadcast on NYSE TV Live from 3:30-4:00PM ET

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


Investors:
Alex Bauer
TriNet
Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7201

Media:
Renee Brotherton / Josh Gross
TriNet
Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
Josh.Gross@TriNet.com
(408) 646-5103 / (347) 432-8300

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.


