TriNet to Celebrate Ten Years as Public Company with Ringing of Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on March 27

Press Releases

Dublin, CA — March 26, 2024

WHAT:

Closing Bell Ceremony and Tenth Anniversary Celebration

TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), will ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on March 27.

The bell ringing celebrates 10-years of TriNet being a publicly listed company on the exchange.

WHO:

Mike Simonds, TriNet President and CEO and members of the TriNet executive team, board members, and TriNet customers

WHEN:

Wednesday, March 27, 2024

WHERE:

New York Stock Exchange

11 Wall St. Court, New York, NY

LIVE Closing Bell Ceremony Broadcast on NYSE TV Live from 3:30-4:00PM ET

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.