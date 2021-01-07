DUBLIN, Calif.—December 29, 2020

WHAT: TriNet Webinar: What the New COVID-19 Stimulus Package Means for Small and Medium-Size Businesses (SMBs)

Samantha Wellington, senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary at TriNet, along with Alex Warren, senior vice president, customer experience at TriNet will dig into what the new stimulus package means for SMBs, including Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Changes and the New PPP “Second Draw” Loans.

WHEN: Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 12pmPT/ 3pmET

WHERE: Register here to join the webinar.







About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Alex Bauer

TriNet

Investorrelations@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201 Media:

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com

(408) 646-5103





TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.