TriNet to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Dublin, CA — November 6, 2023 — TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO, Kelly Tuminelli, TriNet's CFO, and Jeff Hayward, TriNet's CTO, will present at four upcoming investor conferences in November:
Live webcasts and replays of the sessions will be available on the Investor Relations section of the TriNet website at investor.trinet.com.
