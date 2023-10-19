01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
HOME > ABOUT US > NEWS AND PRESS > PRESS RELEASES > TRINET TO PARTICIPATE...
Press Releases

TriNet to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Dublin, CA — November 6, 2023 — TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO, Kelly Tuminelli, TriNet's CFO, and Jeff Hayward, TriNet's CTO, will present at four upcoming investor conferences in November:

  • The TD Cowen Inaugural Human Capital Management Summit Monday, November 13, 2023, where Jeff Hayward will present virtually at 10:30am ET (7:30am PT)

  • The J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference Thursday, November 16, 2023, in New York, NY, where Burton M. Goldfield and Kelly Tuminelli will present at 9:50am ET (6:50am PT)

  • The Bank of America Securities Leveraged Finance Conference Tuesday, November 28, 2023, in Boca Raton, FL, where Kelly Tuminelli will present at 7:30am ET (4:30am PT)

  • The UBS Global Technology Conference Wednesday, November 29, 2023, in Scottsdale, AZ, where Burton M. Goldfield and Jeff Hayward will present at 9:35am MT (8:35am PT)

Live webcasts and replays of the sessions will be available on the Investor Relations section of the TriNet website at investor.trinet.com.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


Investors:
Alex Bauer
TriNet
Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7201

Media:
Renee Brotherton / Josh Gross
TriNet
Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
Josh.Gross@TriNet.com
(408) 646-5103 / (347) 432-8300

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.


Latest Press Releases

TriNet Releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

November 9, 2023

TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the release of its 2023 TriNet Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report.

TriNet to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 6, 2023

TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO, Kelly Tuminelli, TriNet's CFO, and Jeff Hayward, TriNet's CTO, will present at four upcoming investor conferences in November.

TriNet Announces Donation to NAACP Supporting Black Business Owners and Entrepreneurs

October 19, 2023

TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that NAACP Empowerment Programs, a nonprofit division within the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization, is the latest recipient of a TriNet Foundation donation.

Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information