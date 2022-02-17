DUBLIN, Calif.—May 11, 2020 –





WHAT: Webinar Series: Maximizing PPP Loan Forgiveness for Your Business



Samantha Wellington, senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary at TriNet along with Alex Warren, senior vice president customer experience at TriNet will discuss the recent developments to the federal small business loan programs. They will provide guidance to help identify potential issues that need to be addressed to maximize forgiveness of the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan.



The webinar will provide insights on the recent guidelines on forgiveness rules and process for PPP loans and other topics including:

• Forgiveness considerations that may impact your return to the workplace strategy

• Payroll and non-payroll spending proportions

• Sample forgiveness equations

• Considerations for returning your loan and other methods to improve your cash flow

WHO: Samantha Wellington, senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary at TriNet

Alex Warren, senior vice president, customer experience at TriNet

WHEN: Wednesday, May 13 | 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET

WHERE: Register here to join the webinar. If unable to attend, register here and TriNet will email you a link to the recording.







