Atlanta’s HR Solution: Local Expertise, National Strength

TriNet helps Atlanta businesses spend less time on HR admin and more time on what matters. Our HR solutions offer access to quality benefits, streamline payroll services, and expert HR support—built to meet the needs of Georgia’s business environment.

Atlanta, GA
"As the No. 1 state for business, one of the key drivers of our success is our metro Atlanta area that continues to attract a strong ecosystem of job creators like TriNet... TriNet’s services for small businesses will further that network while creating meaningful jobs and investment for the Dunwoody and Dekalb County community."
Georgia Governor, , Brian Kemp
Why Choose TriNet?
Do HR with help
High-tech, high-touch
HR is both personal and operational, which is why we couple modern technology with personalized expertise.
Payroll Sync
The power of scale
Harness the power of TriNet's scale—the technology and expertise that helped process more than $73B payroll in 2024.* 
*This reflects the amount across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions.
video chat.svg
Stay on top of HR Compliance
We help you navigate local, state and federal employment-related rules and requirements.
Competitive Benefits for Atlanta Businesses.png

Competitive Benefits for Atlanta Businesses

Offering a robust employee benefits package can help attract talent and enhance employee satisfaction. Today, access to high-quality benefits is no longer limited to large companies. TriNet provides Atlanta businesses access to employee health benefits from top carriers such as Aetna, Kaiser Permanente, and UnitedHealthcare.

TriNet's sponsored rich employee benefit plans go beyond access to exceptional health and retirement coverage to include additional benefits such as commuter benefits, pet insurance and more.

Explore TriNet Benefits
TriNet helps you navigate compliance.png

TriNet helps you navigate compliance

TriNet supports Atlanta SMBs with HR tools and best practices to help address workplace concerns, navigate compliance requirements, and fulfill required postings. We’ll help you stay informed about Georgia’s employment- related rules and requirements, including pay, rules around employee eligibility, hiring and wage and hour requirements. With TriNet, companies can stay organized and mitigate risk while focusing on what matters most: running their business.

Explore Compliance
Mike Simonds, Chief Executive Officer
We are excited to partner with Atlanta’s strong universities and thriving small business ecosystem as we expand our local team and establish a hub where TriNet colleagues from across the country can come together for training, development, and collaboration to better serve our customers.
Mike Simonds
President and Chief Executive Officer
Mike Simonds, Chief Executive Officer

About Our Atlanta Office

We are proud to deepen our commitment to the Atlanta business community though our regional-headquarters in Dunwoody.
This expansion reflects TriNet’s long-term investment in supporting Atlanta’s vibrant network of small and medium-sized businesses and is expected to bring 750 jobs to the 150,000-square-foot campus in the coming years
Read More

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.