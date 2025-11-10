Atlanta’s HR Solution: Local Expertise, National Strength
TriNet helps Atlanta businesses spend less time on HR admin and more time on what matters. Our HR solutions offer access to quality benefits, streamline payroll services, and expert HR support—built to meet the needs of Georgia’s business environment.
Competitive Benefits for Atlanta Businesses
Offering a robust employee benefits package can help attract talent and enhance employee satisfaction. Today, access to high-quality benefits is no longer limited to large companies. TriNet provides Atlanta businesses access to employee health benefits from top carriers such as Aetna, Kaiser Permanente, and UnitedHealthcare.
TriNet's sponsored rich employee benefit plans go beyond access to exceptional health and retirement coverage to include additional benefits such as commuter benefits, pet insurance and more.
TriNet helps you navigate compliance
TriNet supports Atlanta SMBs with HR tools and best practices to help address workplace concerns, navigate compliance requirements, and fulfill required postings. We’ll help you stay informed about Georgia’s employment- related rules and requirements, including pay, rules around employee eligibility, hiring and wage and hour requirements. With TriNet, companies can stay organized and mitigate risk while focusing on what matters most: running their business.
About Our Atlanta Office
This expansion reflects TriNet’s long-term investment in supporting Atlanta’s vibrant network of small and medium-sized businesses and is expected to bring 750 jobs to the 150,000-square-foot campus in the coming years
