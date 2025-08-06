Enjoying the advantages of TriNet

Upon first working with TriNet, Tiffany knew that the efficiencies of the platform would save her time, allowing her to focus on being more strategic. She was especially impressed, however, by the direct support and best practice guidance available from TriNet team members, and the breadth of the access to benefits they now had. “Coming from working with a broker, we were very limited on benefit plans that we could offer. With TriNet, I was surprised by how many benefits options we can give our employees, especially with employees in so many different states.”

And, going beyond standard medical benefits, Tiffany appreciates all the other options that TriNet gives Good Culture access to, including retirement options, the Employee Assistance Program, as well as voluntary benefits like pet insurance and legal support. For Good Culture, that means offering their employees more of what they need and deserve, without the added time and costs to source and administer each additional option. Tiffany emphasizes that, “Having the voluntary benefits and options for employees helps us create a more robust total compensation package, which is ultimately appealing to our team members and potential new talent.”