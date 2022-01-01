Historically Underrepresented Businesses

Connecting historically underrepresented businesses (HUBs) with resources to support their growth and enable their people.

Connecting Communities

TriNet’s mission—to power the success of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by supporting their growth and enabling their people—drives us to strategize ways to help a change. To this end, TriNet has developed a program to assist our customers owned by populations historically underrepresented in the business community, including persons of color, women, the differently abled, veterans, and the LGBTQ+—or those organizations that have a stated mission of funding, coaching, educating or working with such businesses.

The program utilizes TriNet’s SMB ecosystem to help HUB communities connect with each other and with resources they can use. We want to facilitate learning and connecting.

Program Development

Working closely with various organizations and managers of government programs to identify best methodologies, known challenges and appropriate guardrails, TriNet formed a model for our business program.

We are currently building a program with four pillars:

  • Education
  • Mentorship
  • Access to Capital
  • Government Programs Awareness

