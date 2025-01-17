HR PlusCompensation Management

Compensation Management

Align compensation practices with business goals to help make improved decisions on employee pay.

Salary insights to manage your people costs
CompAnalyst®, Salary.com’s all-in-one compensation software solution, empowers you with compensation survey data for guidance, intuitive compensation software, job description management, and expert services so you can deliver unparalleled insights and make compensation decisions with confidence.
Current compensation data
Real-time compensation data from actual employee pay from small and medium-sized businesses –that are not self-reported or stale pay information.
Save time and resources
Salary.com reports easily compile the information you need to make sound compensation decisions, saving you time and resources to focus on growing and operating your business.
Competitive compensation strategy
Get insight on pay information of companies in your industry, location, and or size to help align your company so you can better attract and retain top talent.
Powered by Salary.com

Comprehensive Compensation Benchmark Reports

Gain critical visibility into accurate and reliable compensation data with the self-service compensation benchmark report powered by Salary.com to make more informed compensation decisions. Salary.com's compensation benchmarking reports aggregate data from over 15,000 job titles spanning 225 industries, ensuring your compensation choices are up-to-date and well-informed.

