Paperless employee onboarding

Entirely online, mobile-friendly, and all in one place, our onboarding software offers self-onboarding for employees and visibility into every step of the onboarding process for admins.

Streamline your onboarding workflow
Our customers have been able to complete new hire onboarding in under 10 minutes.*
*Individual business results may vary including results of TriNet clients.
Making the Offer
Draft offer letters to include compensation and benefit details, request background checks, and auto-send offer letters to new hires for e-signature.
Getting New Hires Onboard
New hires can onboard themselves with information synced with benefits and payroll processing software.
Managing Your Employees
Org charts, company directories and more make workforce management easier. Employees can update their own information when needed.
A truly integrated onboarding software

Streamline your onboarding workflow by automatically connecting it with the rest of your HR system, including Benefits, Payroll, and Scheduling. During the hiring flow you can even provision new employees with accounts in the applications your company uses, like G Suite, Office 365, Salesforce, and Slack.

Onboarding on the go

New hires can self-onboard from a computer or mobile device. Our onboarding app helps with sending offer letters to requesting background checks to adding new hires to the payroll processing, benefits, and even other integrated applications.

  • Offer Letters - Click a button to send an offer letter, prepopulated with the offer details and a link for your new hire to accept the offer online. Use one of our offer letter templates or upload your own.
  • Background Checks - Our vendor, DISA, provides fast and comprehensive background checks integrated with the TriNet platform.
  • Self-Onboarding - Using the TriNet platform or our mobile app, new employees can onboard themselves – including electing benefits and designating a pay method – entirely online.
  • Forms W-4 and I-9 - Tax documents for new hires are digitally created from the information they provide during onboarding.
  • Digital Signatures - Employees can use our digital signature process so that the entire onboarding process is completely paperless.
  • Account Provisioning - By using our integration feature, new hires can be provisioned login accounts automatically or applications like Salesforce, Slack, G Suite and more.
80

New hires complete onboarding before their first day of work using TriNet.*

*Individual business results may vary including results of TriNet clients.

