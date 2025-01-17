Paperless employee onboarding
Entirely online, mobile-friendly, and all in one place, our onboarding software offers self-onboarding for employees and visibility into every step of the onboarding process for admins.
Streamline your onboarding workflow by automatically connecting it with the rest of your HR system, including Benefits, Payroll, and Scheduling. During the hiring flow you can even provision new employees with accounts in the applications your company uses, like G Suite, Office 365, Salesforce, and Slack.
Onboarding on the go
New hires can self-onboard from a computer or mobile device. Our onboarding app helps with sending offer letters to requesting background checks to adding new hires to the payroll processing, benefits, and even other integrated applications.
- Offer Letters - Click a button to send an offer letter, prepopulated with the offer details and a link for your new hire to accept the offer online. Use one of our offer letter templates or upload your own.
- Background Checks - Our vendor, DISA, provides fast and comprehensive background checks integrated with the TriNet platform.
- Self-Onboarding - Using the TriNet platform or our mobile app, new employees can onboard themselves – including electing benefits and designating a pay method – entirely online.
- Forms W-4 and I-9 - Tax documents for new hires are digitally created from the information they provide during onboarding.
- Digital Signatures - Employees can use our digital signature process so that the entire onboarding process is completely paperless.
- Account Provisioning - By using our integration feature, new hires can be provisioned login accounts automatically or applications like Salesforce, Slack, G Suite and more.
New hires complete onboarding before their first day of work using TriNet.*
