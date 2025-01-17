HR PlusRecruiting

Recruiting

Recruiting, powered by JazzHR, helps people teams streamline how they source, hire and onboard top talent

Connect With Us
Simplify the hiring and onboarding process for better employee retention
icon_pilot_kickoff.svg
Modernize recruiting and sourcing for top talent
Publish your job posts to online job boards and share to social media channels with just a few clicks
icon_Verticals.svg
Smooth the employee hiring and onboarding experience
Candidates can easily transition from interviews to offers and onboarding with one simple solution
icon_Talent_Retention.svg
Scale your people, company and talent processes
Create a simple intuitive experience so employees know they’re making the right decision

Everything to recruit and onboard your workforce

Our applicant tracking software combines critical workflows on an intuitive, customizable platform.
Create a job posting and publish it across multiple channels to gain exposure, with just a few clicks
Sort and track applicants with ease and monitor their progress through every stage of the recruiting journey. Leverage automation to help ensure you’re identifying top talent for your business
Helps a new hire complete the onboarding process in just a few minutes, to ensure they’ve completed time-sensitive documents, made the appropriate benefits elections and bank accounts are setup for direct deposit

Explore Our Other HR Solutions

Reporting and Analytics
Reporting and Analytics

Create custom reports or select from a series of industry standard reports to help decipher your data.

Learn More
Compensation Management
Compensation Management

Get clarity on your compensation practices and better understand compensation data.

Learn More
Time Off Tracking
Time Off Tracking

Handle time off requests for your entire workforce like a total pro.

Learn More

Schedule time to talk with our team about HR Plus services and technology.

Fill out the form and a member of our team will reach out to schedule time for a conversation.
TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.