Unlock Global Workforce Growth with TriNet & Multiplier
Multiplier and TriNet have partnered to revolutionize the global HR landscape. Businesses worldwide can now access a premier EOR and global payroll solution to drive their growth.
TriNet and Multiplier streamline hiring, payroll, and workforce management on a global scale, enabling you to shift your focus from operational complexities to accelerating business growth and innovation.
70% of all tech talent in US hired from APAC.
Over 80% of accountant talent is hired by US based companies in last 2 years.
Boost security, accuracy and efficiency with our prebuilt integration with Multiplier.
Through our integration with Multiplier, you gain a unified view of certain international worker data from the TriNet platform, making it convenient to access information for managing and making workforce decisions.
What this means for you:
- Direct access to Multiplier through the TriNet platform using Single Sign-On (SSO).
- A unified view of specific international worker data from Multiplier, displayed within the TriNet platform alongside U.S. worksite employee data.
Related Resources
Discover how SMBs can expand globally with confidence. Learn about compliance rules, severance laws, and how Employer of Record (EOR) solutions simplify international hiring.