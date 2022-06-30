01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Let's Connect
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect

Integration Center Applications

TriNet integrates with popular business applications so you can share data intelligently and efficiently with the TriNet platform


Lattice


Lattice brings together the tools, workflows, and data needed to help business leaders develop engaged, high-performing employees and winning cultures. By combining performance management, goal-setting, employee engagement, compensation management, career development, and people analytics into one unified solution, Lattice helps HR, People, and Operations teams build enviable cultures and drive impactful business outcomes.

  • Allow direct access to Lattice from TriNet using single sign-on
  • Sync your worksite employee data from TriNet to Lattice
  • Keep managers and reports current as they update in TriNet
  • Remove terminated employees automatically as they are terminated from the TriNet platform

New Lattice clients* receive preferred pricing.

*Terms and conditions may apply. Clients must be new to Lattice as of June 30, 2022. Offer subject to change.


Xero

Use Xero to simplify bank reconciliations, bills, invoicing, inventory, payroll and more—available anytime, anywhere. The integration with TriNet is designed to save you time and prevent manual errors:

  • Create journal entries to sync with Xero after each payroll run
  • Easily transfer accounting data for accurate financial reporting


Quickbooks

Easily track income, expenses, and more with accounting software designed for all kinds of businesses. Integrate with QuickBooks® Online for a faster way to manage your accounts:

  • Create journal entries to sync with QuickBooks® Online after each payroll run
  • Easily transfer accounting data for accurate financial reporting

Oracle Netsuite

NetSuite cloud accounting software simplifies the process of recording transactions, managing payables and receivables, collecting taxes and closing the books enabling timely, accurate reporting and greater control of financial assets. Easily integrate with NetSuite for a faster way to manage your accounts:

  • Create journal entries to sync with NetSuite after each payroll run
  • Easily transfer accounting data for accurate financial reporting

Sage

Sage Intacct is more than just an accounting tool. It provides financial reporting and operational insights as well as the ability to automate critical financial processes. Easily integrate with Sage Intacct for a faster way to manage your accounts:

  • Create journal entries to sync with Intacct after each payroll run
  • Easily transfer accounting data for accurate financial reporting


Okta

Okta’s cloud-based single sign-on service provides an easy authentication experience for end users. Integrate this solution with TriNet to:

  • Enable a better experience for users to authenticate with their existing credentials
  • Provide secure access management across popular applications for easy collaboration and exchange of information

Microsoft

Secure and manage your apps with Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), an integrated identity solution that’s being used to help protect millions of apps today. Integrate this service with TriNet to:

  • Enable a better experience for users to authenticate with their existing credentials
  • Provide secure access management across popular applications for easy collaboration and exchange of information
  • Automatically sync your employee’s calendar in Outlook with approved time off requests


Google Workspace

Secure and manage your apps with Google Workspace. Integrate this solution with TriNet to:

  • Enable a better experience for users to authenticate with their existing credentials
  • Provide secure access management across popular applications for easy collaboration and exchange of information
  • Automatically sync your employee’s calendar in Google with approved time off requests

onelogin

OneLogin's policy-driven password security, multi-factor authentication and context aware access management ensure that only authorized users get access to sensitive data. Integrate this portal with TriNet to:

  • Enable a better experience for users to authenticate with their existing credentials
  • Provide secure access management across popular applications for easy collaboration and exchange of information


Greenhouse

Greenhouse Recruiting, a recruiting optimization platform, helps you hire the best talent to build great teams. Integrate this platform with TriNet to:

  • Easily turn candidates into new hires
  • Easily refer potential candidates to new open positions


bamboohr


BambooHR™ makes it easy to collect, maintain and analyze your people data, improve the way you hire talent, onboard new employees, manage compensation and develop your company culture. Integrate this solution with TriNet to automatically:

  • Easily transfer your employee information between both platforms
  • Add and remove your employees as they are hired or terminated
true { "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": "", "multi_state": null, "bot": "" }

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

Your Information

I have employees in multiple states*

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.
Looking for support? Get Support
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy