Integration Center Applications

TriNet integrates with popular business applications so you can share data intelligently and efficiently with the TriNet platform
Lattice brings together the tools, workflows, and data needed to help business leaders develop engaged, high-performing employees and winning cultures. By combining performance management, goal-setting, employee engagement, compensation management, career development, and people analytics into one unified solution, Lattice helps HR, People, and Operations teams build enviable cultures and drive impactful business outcomes.
New Lattice clients* receive preferred pricing.
Use Xero to simplify bank reconciliations, bills, invoicing, inventory, payroll and more—available anytime, anywhere. The integration with TriNet is designed to save you time and prevent manual errors:
Easily track income, expenses, and more with accounting software designed for all kinds of businesses. Integrate with QuickBooks® Online for a faster way to manage your accounts:
NetSuite cloud accounting software simplifies the process of recording transactions, managing payables and receivables, collecting taxes and closing the books enabling timely, accurate reporting and greater control of financial assets. Easily integrate with NetSuite for a faster way to manage your accounts:
Sage Intacct is more than just an accounting tool. It provides financial reporting and operational insights as well as the ability to automate critical financial processes. Easily integrate with Sage Intacct for a faster way to manage your accounts:
Okta’s cloud-based single sign-on service provides an easy authentication experience for end users. Integrate this solution with TriNet to:
Secure and manage your apps with Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), an integrated identity solution that’s being used to help protect millions of apps today. Integrate this service with TriNet to:
Secure and manage your apps with Google Workspace. Integrate this solution with TriNet to:
OneLogin's policy-driven password security, multi-factor authentication and context aware access management ensure that only authorized users get access to sensitive data. Integrate this portal with TriNet to:
Greenhouse Recruiting, a recruiting optimization platform, helps you hire the best talent to build great teams. Integrate this platform with TriNet to:
BambooHR™ makes it easy to collect, maintain and analyze your people data, improve the way you hire talent, onboard new employees, manage compensation and develop your company culture. Integrate this solution with TriNet to automatically: