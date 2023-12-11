HR ServicesIntegration Center Applications

Integration Center Applications

TriNet simplifies data synchronization between its platform and your daily business applications. The Integration Center offers pre-built connections to popular apps, for greater convenience and security.

Our integration network 

Make the most out of your data and existing applications. TriNet integrates with a select network of applications, including popular accounting and hiring applications designed to help you work more productively.
Xero

Xero is an easy-to-use online accounting software for small businesses and their advisors.

Available with TriNet PEO Platform or HR Platform
Intuit Quickbooks

Intuit QuickBooks® Online is a financial management software built for your small business and approved by accountants.

Available with TriNet PEO Platform or HR Platform
Oracle Netsuite

Oracle® NetSuite is a leading business management suite that includes business accounting software built for your small business.

Available with TriNet PEO Platform or HR Platform
Sage Intacct

Sage Intacct is a cloud-based financial software meeting the accounting demands of small and medium size businesses.

Available with TriNet PEO Platform or HR Platform
Partnerships and APIs

Connect Your Product With TriNet
Maximize the potential of your application with scale and customer experience.

Access and Integrate With TriNet APIs
For more complex needs, TriNet APIs give developers the freedom to build an integration from the TriNet platform and other applications for easy data flow.

