TriNet’s Time Off application helps businesses manage their employees' planned and unplanned time away from work with clarity and control.

Time Off integrates with TriNet Payroll, helping ensure that time off hours are applied accurately.
Employees and managers can easily request, approve, and track time off.
Employers can customize time off plans to align with company culture.
TriNet’s Time Off application integrates directly with TriNet Payroll, helping ensure that time off hours are applied accurately and in accordance with your time off plan setup. Accruals, balances, and pay calculations are automatically synchronized, which helps reduce manual work and input errors—giving your team more time to focus on strategic priorities.

Employees and managers can request, approve, and track time off directly within the TriNet platform and mobile app. Real-time visibility into request status and time off balances supports transparency and ease of use. Self-service functionality allows employees to manage time off requests and monitor balances independently, contributing to a more empowered workforce.

Employers can customize time off plans to align with company culture, including accrual rates and carryover rules. The platform is designed to support compliance across multiple locations, helping businesses navigate time off requirements for distributed teams. This flexibility helps ensure your time off policies are both competitive and compliant.

