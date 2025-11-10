Time Off
TriNet’s Time Off application helps businesses manage their employees' planned and unplanned time away from work with clarity and control.
Payroll Integration & Automation
TriNet’s Time Off application integrates directly with TriNet Payroll, helping ensure that time off hours are applied accurately and in accordance with your time off plan setup. Accruals, balances, and pay calculations are automatically synchronized, which helps reduce manual work and input errors—giving your team more time to focus on strategic priorities.
Simple Empowered Service
Employees and managers can request, approve, and track time off directly within the TriNet platform and mobile app. Real-time visibility into request status and time off balances supports transparency and ease of use. Self-service functionality allows employees to manage time off requests and monitor balances independently, contributing to a more empowered workforce.
Plan Flexibility & Compliance
Employers can customize time off plans to align with company culture, including accrual rates and carryover rules. The platform is designed to support compliance across multiple locations, helping businesses navigate time off requirements for distributed teams. This flexibility helps ensure your time off policies are both competitive and compliant.
Explore more pages
Do I have to give a salaried employee time off? If so, how much vacation and sick time would I have to give, and does it have to be paid?
Help keep your organization compliant with an easy-to-use time and attendance solution.