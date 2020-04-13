Alex Warren
Senior Vice President, Customer Experience
3 Articles
Industry Insights
Embracing Change and Building a Resilient Workforce
The pandemic has made business leaders rethink their operations, their business strategy and the skills needed to meet the changing demands of their customers. But where do you start?
August 27, 2020 ・9 mins read
HR News
Paycheck Protection Program Loans - New Guidance Issued: What Small and Medium Size Businesses Need to Know
On March 27, 2020, the U.S. government launched its small-business relief program as part of the recently enacted CARES Act. The Act provides $2.2 trillion in fiscal stimulus, including a $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses.
April 13, 2020 ・21 mins read
SMB Matters
Transitioning Back to the Workplace – Part 4: Helping Employees Adjust
While some employers will take a more conservative approach to bringing employees back, others may consider transitioning workers to the workplace as soon as local government authorities and public health officials permit. Regardless of the timing, business leaders will need to take actions to help employees adjust to being back in the workplace to help ensure a smooth transition, with least disruption.
・5 mins read
