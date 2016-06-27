Annick Miller
2 Articles
Performance Management
Bad Managers Are Bad for Business: 6 Steps to Curbing Management Issues Before it’s Too Late
Being a manager is hard and if you’re in the business world, you are bound to eventually encounter a boss whose management style is less than ideal. Sometimes, however, you find that you have working for you an outright nightmare of a manager.
June 27, 2016 ・8 mins read
HR News
Learning to Let Go: Best Practices for Handling Employee Terminations
Terminating employees is often difficult and always fraught with considerable legal risk. But there are several key best practices you can follow that can ease the transition and help protect your business.
・5 mins read
